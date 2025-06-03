The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EquitiGroup-Live 2 0.00 × 16 XMGlobal-Real 15 0.00 × 3 Pepperstone-Edge11 0.00 × 1 MYFXMarkets-US09-Live 0.00 × 1 BDSwissSC-Real01 0.00 × 5 JFD-Live02 0.00 × 1 FOXMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-01 0.00 × 1 FXOpenUK-Real1 0.00 × 2 LandFX-Live 0.00 × 1 Eightcap-Real 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live09 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real30 0.00 × 1 HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2 0.00 × 1 ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 2 Axi-US02-Live 0.00 × 2 TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2 0.00 × 4 GMI-Live12 0.00 × 6 AltairInc-Live 0.00 × 1 AlgoGlobal-Real 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 22 0.00 × 1 NgelPartners-Live 0.00 × 1 Lucrorfx-Live 0.00 × 5 Exness-Real14 0.00 × 1 492 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor