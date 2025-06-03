SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / The 200k Project Exness
Sarun Seepomkun

The 200k Project Exness

Sarun Seepomkun
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 93%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
28 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
8 (22.22%)
Best trade:
833.60 USD
Worst trade:
-74.10 USD
Gross Profit:
2 587.49 USD (6 153 pips)
Gross Loss:
-385.21 USD (1 925 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (347.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 021.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
50.09%
Max deposit load:
444.22%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
16.09
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
36 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.72
Expected Payoff:
61.17 USD
Average Profit:
92.41 USD
Average Loss:
-48.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-136.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.89 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.99 USD
Maximal:
136.89 USD (4.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.88% (136.89 USD)
By Equity:
71.53% (81.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +833.60 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +347.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 16
XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 5
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 2
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 4
GMI-Live12
0.00 × 6
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
492 more...
Hello Investors, Welcome to Peach Wealth Walker - Exness Channel.  We specialize in AI-powered copy trading strategies.

🌟 Mission & Vision: To help investors grow wealth through smart automation.

📌 Objective Strategy: The 200K Project – Targeting $200,000 profit in 2 years

🔍 Track Record (Verified)
Myfxbook Portfolio : 

📊 Copy Now on Exness


📊 Telegram : https://t.me/PWW_Exness

⚠️ Disclaimer: Please acknowledge the risks before investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
No reviews
2026.01.13 16:30
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 16:30
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 16:30
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 15:30
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 15:30
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 15:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 01:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 07:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 22:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 10:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 08:11
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The 200k Project Exness
49 USD per month
93%
0
0
USD
4.5K
USD
14
100%
36
77%
50%
6.71
61.17
USD
72%
1:200
Copy

