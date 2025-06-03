- Growth
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
28 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
8 (22.22%)
Best trade:
833.60 USD
Worst trade:
-74.10 USD
Gross Profit:
2 587.49 USD (6 153 pips)
Gross Loss:
-385.21 USD (1 925 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (347.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 021.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
50.09%
Max deposit load:
444.22%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
16.09
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
36 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.72
Expected Payoff:
61.17 USD
Average Profit:
92.41 USD
Average Loss:
-48.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-136.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.89 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.99 USD
Maximal:
136.89 USD (4.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.88% (136.89 USD)
By Equity:
71.53% (81.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|36
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +833.60 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +347.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 16
|
XMGlobal-Real 15
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 5
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real30
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
GMI-Live12
|0.00 × 6
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 22
|0.00 × 1
|
NgelPartners-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Lucrorfx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
Hello Investors, Welcome to Peach Wealth Walker - Exness Channel. We specialize in AI-powered copy trading strategies.
🌟 Mission & Vision: To help investors grow wealth through smart automation.
📌 Objective Strategy: The 200K Project – Targeting $200,000 profit in 2 years
🔍 Track Record (Verified)
📊 Copy Now on Exness
📣 Website : https://peachwealthwalker.netlify.app
📊 Telegram : https://t.me/PWW_Exness
⚠️ Disclaimer: Please acknowledge the risks before investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
No reviews
