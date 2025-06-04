- Growth
Trades:
999
Profit Trades:
809 (80.98%)
Loss Trades:
190 (19.02%)
Best trade:
55.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-64.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
4 733.06 EUR (254 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 932.33 EUR (86 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (293.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.84 EUR (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.96%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
10.81
Long Trades:
690 (69.07%)
Short Trades:
309 (30.93%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
2.80 EUR
Average Profit:
5.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-175.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.09 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
3.37%
Annual Forecast:
40.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
259.10 EUR (3.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.52% (208.93 EUR)
By Equity:
67.26% (4 670.96 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|306
|GBPNZD
|268
|EURCHF
|195
|AUDCAD
|150
|CADCHF
|80
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|1.2K
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|EURCHF
|317
|AUDCAD
|203
|CADCHF
|323
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|75K
|GBPNZD
|59K
|EURCHF
|12K
|AUDCAD
|14K
|CADCHF
|11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +55.00 EUR
Worst trade: -65 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.84 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.12 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 12
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.48 × 79
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.78 × 249
|
FBS-Real-6
|3.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-8
|3.00 × 3
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|3.20 × 10
|
FBS-Real-10
|4.50 × 2
|
FBS-Real-4
|12.16 × 25
