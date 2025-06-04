SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SimpleGridTrader01
Bo Schjoenning Larsen

SimpleGridTrader01

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 56%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
999
Profit Trades:
809 (80.98%)
Loss Trades:
190 (19.02%)
Best trade:
55.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-64.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
4 733.06 EUR (254 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 932.33 EUR (86 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (293.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.84 EUR (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.96%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
10.81
Long Trades:
690 (69.07%)
Short Trades:
309 (30.93%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
2.80 EUR
Average Profit:
5.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-175.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.09 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
3.37%
Annual Forecast:
40.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
259.10 EUR (3.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.52% (208.93 EUR)
By Equity:
67.26% (4 670.96 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 306
GBPNZD 268
EURCHF 195
AUDCAD 150
CADCHF 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY 1.2K
GBPNZD 1.1K
EURCHF 317
AUDCAD 203
CADCHF 323
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY 75K
GBPNZD 59K
EURCHF 12K
AUDCAD 14K
CADCHF 11K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.00 EUR
Worst trade: -65 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.84 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.12 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 18
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 12
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.48 × 79
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.78 × 249
FBS-Real-6
3.00 × 2
FBS-Real-8
3.00 × 3
MEXIntGroup-Real
3.20 × 10
FBS-Real-10
4.50 × 2
FBS-Real-4
12.16 × 25
No reviews
2025.09.24 22:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.20 02:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.04 11:45
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 09:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 13:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 12:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 08:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.20 21:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 20:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 17:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 17:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.18 15:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 10:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 09:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 08:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 07:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 05:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 04:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
