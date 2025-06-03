SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trend Foxxx
Ivan Zhil'tsov

Trend Foxxx

Ivan Zhil'tsov
0 reviews
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -59%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
447
Profit Trades:
223 (49.88%)
Loss Trades:
224 (50.11%)
Best trade:
3 812.53 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 041.02 RUB
Gross Profit:
81 457.50 RUB (31 925 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90 356.78 RUB (32 441 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2 199.48 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 828.58 RUB (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
68.53%
Max deposit load:
99.94%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
229 (51.23%)
Short Trades:
218 (48.77%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-19.91 RUB
Average Profit:
365.28 RUB
Average Loss:
-403.38 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-3 207.52 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 207.52 RUB (7)
Monthly growth:
5.26%
Annual Forecast:
63.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 827.58 RUB
Maximal:
15 246.54 RUB (74.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.22% (15 246.54 RUB)
By Equity:
15.57% (1 161.69 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.ffx 447
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.ffx -147
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.ffx -494
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 812.53 RUB
Worst trade: -2 041 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 199.48 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 207.52 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.10.01 07:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.24 08:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 20:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.85% of days out of 117 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 08:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 17:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.88% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 20:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.9% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 07:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.96% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 17:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 08:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 12:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 08:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 10:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 19:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.04 05:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.47% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 09:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.29 09:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend Foxxx
30 USD per month
-59%
0
0
USD
6.2K
RUB
30
0%
447
49%
69%
0.90
-19.91
RUB
74%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.