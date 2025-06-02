SignalsSections
Darto Chandra

F12X

Darto Chandra
0 reviews
Reliability
88 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 70%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
342
Profit Trades:
149 (43.56%)
Loss Trades:
193 (56.43%)
Best trade:
250.00 USD
Worst trade:
-250.56 USD
Gross Profit:
10 908.62 USD (489 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 587.83 USD (421 166 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (434.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
835.82 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
61.16%
Max deposit load:
1.47%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
205 (59.94%)
Short Trades:
137 (40.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
3.86 USD
Average Profit:
73.21 USD
Average Loss:
-49.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-223.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-899.26 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-33.01%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
439.51 USD
Maximal:
2 415.00 USD (59.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.03% (2 415.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.17% (315.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 341
GBPJPY_MRG 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 1.3K
GBPJPY_MRG -10
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 70K
GBPJPY_MRG -1.5K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +250.00 USD
Worst trade: -251 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +434.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -223.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 18:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 15:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 05:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 531 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 08:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 524 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 10:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 518 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 23:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 510 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.13 23:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 13:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 01:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.12 08:34
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.04 02:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.02 22:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 49 days. This comprises 11.86% of days out of the 413 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 22:20
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
