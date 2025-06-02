SignalsSections
Mudassar Rasool

Faaz

Mudassar Rasool
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
693
Profit Trades:
414 (59.74%)
Loss Trades:
279 (40.26%)
Best trade:
30.88 USD
Worst trade:
-28.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 245.76 USD (1 330 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 146.82 USD (1 156 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (126.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.60 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
7.69%
Max deposit load:
22.92%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
398 (57.43%)
Short Trades:
295 (42.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
3.01 USD
Average Loss:
-4.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-82.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.64 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
6.18%
Annual Forecast:
75.03%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.45 USD
Maximal:
209.27 USD (17.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.13% (209.27 USD)
By Equity:
5.53% (60.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 689
BTCUSD 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 92
BTCUSD 7
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 86K
BTCUSD 88K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.88 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
8.18 × 113
Exness-MT5Real3
21.29 × 51
Exness-MT5Real
24.50 × 352
No reviews
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 06:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 09:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 08:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 06:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 03:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 02:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 13:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 08:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 15:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 07:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 07:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 09:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 08:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.22 05:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
