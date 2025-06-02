- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
402
Profit Trades:
179 (44.52%)
Loss Trades:
223 (55.47%)
Best trade:
358.20 USD
Worst trade:
-250.35 USD
Gross Profit:
21 650.58 USD (630 005 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 283.70 USD (453 921 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2 928.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 928.49 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
76.75%
Max deposit load:
13.76%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
265 (65.92%)
Short Trades:
137 (34.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
13.35 USD
Average Profit:
120.95 USD
Average Loss:
-73.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-325.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 012.15 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-8.55%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
231.08 USD
Maximal:
2 994.75 USD (28.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.72% (2 994.75 USD)
By Equity:
7.83% (212.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|375
|GBPJPY
|7
|EURJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6K
|GBPJPY
|-72
|EURJPY
|-263
|AUDJPY
|26
|EURNZD
|-39
|USDJPY
|-172
|CADJPY
|-311
|CHFJPY
|110
|NZDJPY
|128
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|183K
|GBPJPY
|3K
|EURJPY
|-6.2K
|AUDJPY
|-1.5K
|EURNZD
|-3.2K
|USDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|-1.8K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +358.20 USD
Worst trade: -250 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 928.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -325.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
XAUUSD, JPY pair sometimes
No reviews
