Jeremy Diaz Prasetyo

Jeje77

Jeremy Diaz Prasetyo
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 240%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
402
Profit Trades:
179 (44.52%)
Loss Trades:
223 (55.47%)
Best trade:
358.20 USD
Worst trade:
-250.35 USD
Gross Profit:
21 650.58 USD (630 005 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 283.70 USD (453 921 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2 928.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 928.49 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
76.75%
Max deposit load:
13.76%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
265 (65.92%)
Short Trades:
137 (34.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
13.35 USD
Average Profit:
120.95 USD
Average Loss:
-73.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-325.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 012.15 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-8.55%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
231.08 USD
Maximal:
2 994.75 USD (28.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.72% (2 994.75 USD)
By Equity:
7.83% (212.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 375
GBPJPY 7
EURJPY 7
AUDJPY 4
EURNZD 3
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6K
GBPJPY -72
EURJPY -263
AUDJPY 26
EURNZD -39
USDJPY -172
CADJPY -311
CHFJPY 110
NZDJPY 128
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 183K
GBPJPY 3K
EURJPY -6.2K
AUDJPY -1.5K
EURNZD -3.2K
USDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1.8K
CHFJPY 1K
NZDJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +358.20 USD
Worst trade: -250 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 928.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -325.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
XAUUSD, JPY pair sometimes

No reviews
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 04:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 00:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 03:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 12:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.86% of days out of 116 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.18 08:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.06 06:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 06:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 05:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jeje77
30 USD per month
240%
0
0
USD
6.5K
USD
39
0%
402
44%
77%
1.32
13.35
USD
34%
1:50
