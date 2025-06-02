SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Fluctuate Trading dxgss
Lin Long

Fluctuate Trading dxgss

Lin Long
0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -0%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
232
Profit Trades:
50 (21.55%)
Loss Trades:
182 (78.45%)
Best trade:
19.25 USD
Worst trade:
-4.81 USD
Gross Profit:
162.02 USD (77 062 pips)
Gross Loss:
-163.41 USD (69 980 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (11.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.24 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
70.53%
Max deposit load:
18.69%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
226 (97.41%)
Short Trades:
6 (2.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
3.24 USD
Average Loss:
-0.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-11.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.92 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-1.58%
Annual Forecast:
-19.15%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.15 USD
Maximal:
43.08 USD (49.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.86% (43.08 USD)
By Equity:
6.97% (4.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
HK50 46
CN50 34
UK100 32
JP225 27
NAS100 24
NETH25 24
GER40 21
EU50 12
AU200 11
NZDJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
HK50 2
CN50 -15
UK100 -4
JP225 24
NAS100 4
NETH25 -16
GER40 -1
EU50 10
AU200 -8
NZDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
HK50 3.4K
CN50 -5.4K
UK100 410
JP225 3.8K
NAS100 5K
NETH25 -395
GER40 13
EU50 1.1K
AU200 -1.1K
NZDJPY 219
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.25 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 47
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
23.89 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
趋势追踪、波段交易，单单止损，单品种同时间只开一单
No reviews
2025.12.30 07:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 12:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 170 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 02:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 10:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 07:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 05:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.02 03:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.02 02:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.02 12:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.02 12:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.02 12:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 11:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.02 11:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.02 11:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 04:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of the 933 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 04:37
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of the 933 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fluctuate Trading dxgss
30 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
50
USD
27
93%
232
21%
71%
0.99
-0.01
USD
7%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.