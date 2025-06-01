- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
440
Profit Trades:
434 (98.63%)
Loss Trades:
6 (1.36%)
Best trade:
4.33 GBP
Worst trade:
-2.88 GBP
Gross Profit:
407.92 GBP (61 774 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.96 GBP (1 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
258 (245.90 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
245.90 GBP (258)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.51
Trading activity:
93.83%
Max deposit load:
12.76%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
75.37
Long Trades:
440 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
58.61
Expected Payoff:
0.91 GBP
Average Profit:
0.94 GBP
Average Loss:
-1.16 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.88 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.88 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
11.32%
Annual Forecast:
137.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
5.32 GBP (1.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (5.32 GBP)
By Equity:
40.08% (256.25 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|440
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|517
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.66 × 2783
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.35 × 534
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.97 × 33
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.78 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|4.27 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.43 × 7
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.47 × 540
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.83 × 54
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.21 × 39
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.50 × 4
|
FBS-Real
|11.50 × 4
|
Swissquote-Server
|25.00 × 1
