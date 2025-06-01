SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TT Pro SwapFarm
Oasis Capital Markets Limited

TT Pro SwapFarm

Oasis Capital Markets Limited
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 4999 USD per month
growth since 2025 80%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
440
Profit Trades:
434 (98.63%)
Loss Trades:
6 (1.36%)
Best trade:
4.33 GBP
Worst trade:
-2.88 GBP
Gross Profit:
407.92 GBP (61 774 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.96 GBP (1 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
258 (245.90 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
245.90 GBP (258)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.51
Trading activity:
93.83%
Max deposit load:
12.76%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
75.37
Long Trades:
440 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
58.61
Expected Payoff:
0.91 GBP
Average Profit:
0.94 GBP
Average Loss:
-1.16 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.88 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.88 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
11.32%
Annual Forecast:
137.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
5.32 GBP (1.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (5.32 GBP)
By Equity:
40.08% (256.25 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 440
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 517
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.33 GBP
Worst trade: -3 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 258
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +245.90 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.88 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.66 × 2783
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real10
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.35 × 534
Exness-MT5Real31
1.97 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
3.78 × 50
Exness-MT5Real33
4.27 × 26
Exness-MT5Real28
5.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.43 × 7
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.47 × 540
RoboForex-Pro
9.83 × 54
Weltrade-Real
11.21 × 39
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.50 × 4
FBS-Real
11.50 × 4
Swissquote-Server
25.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 03:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 08:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.11 00:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 23:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.03 01:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.03 01:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.03 00:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.03 00:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.01 20:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 20:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 20:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.01 20:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.01 20:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TT Pro SwapFarm
4999 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
901
GBP
30
100%
440
98%
94%
58.60
0.91
GBP
40%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.