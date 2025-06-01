- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
130
Profit Trades:
80 (61.53%)
Loss Trades:
50 (38.46%)
Best trade:
24.87 GBP
Worst trade:
-24.01 GBP
Gross Profit:
757.88 GBP (1 022 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-541.26 GBP (722 967 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (74.76 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.86 GBP (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
68.09%
Max deposit load:
4.98%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.38
Long Trades:
130 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
1.67 GBP
Average Profit:
9.47 GBP
Average Loss:
-10.83 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-53.40 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.93 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.52%
Annual Forecast:
-79.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
64.13 GBP (17.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.90% (64.13 GBP)
By Equity:
6.39% (17.43 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|130
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|279
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|299K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.87 GBP
Worst trade: -24 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.76 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.40 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
