Oasis Capital Markets Limited

TT Pro USTEC

Oasis Capital Markets Limited
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 4999 USD per month
growth since 2025 108%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
130
Profit Trades:
80 (61.53%)
Loss Trades:
50 (38.46%)
Best trade:
24.87 GBP
Worst trade:
-24.01 GBP
Gross Profit:
757.88 GBP (1 022 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-541.26 GBP (722 967 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (74.76 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.86 GBP (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
68.09%
Max deposit load:
4.98%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.38
Long Trades:
130 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
1.67 GBP
Average Profit:
9.47 GBP
Average Loss:
-10.83 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-53.40 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.93 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.52%
Annual Forecast:
-79.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
64.13 GBP (17.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.90% (64.13 GBP)
By Equity:
6.39% (17.43 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 130
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 279
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 299K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.87 GBP
Worst trade: -24 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.76 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.40 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
28.16 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
29.57 × 236
No reviews
2025.11.28 00:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 00:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 17:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 23:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 19:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.03 23:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.03 00:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.02 20:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.02 20:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.01 17:13
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.01 17:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.26 20:31
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.26 20:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 20:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.02 20:15
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.02 20:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.01 19:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 19:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
