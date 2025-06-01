SignalsSections
Hendy Halim S Kom

Hendytrades2

Hendy Halim S Kom
0 reviews
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 -13%
InterPanPasifik-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
329
Profit Trades:
157 (47.72%)
Loss Trades:
172 (52.28%)
Best trade:
1 640.08 USD
Worst trade:
-1 170.32 USD
Gross Profit:
26 846.77 USD (218 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 973.00 USD (183 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (2 222.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 554.21 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
95.40%
Max deposit load:
22.48%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
191 (58.05%)
Short Trades:
138 (41.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
11.77 USD
Average Profit:
171.00 USD
Average Loss:
-133.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 017.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 170.32 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.10%
Annual Forecast:
280.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 243.55 USD
Maximal:
3 951.61 USD (47.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.67% (3 947.08 USD)
By Equity:
9.31% (510.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAU 136
OIL 46
USDJPY/1 25
GBPUSD/1 22
CHFJPY 18
GBPAUD 14
GBPJPY 12
USDCAD 11
EURAUD 11
EURJPY 8
GBPCHF 6
AUDNZD 6
AUDUSD/1 4
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
EURUSD/1 2
USDCHF/1 2
NZDUSD 1
EURCAD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAU 3.1K
OIL 2.6K
USDJPY/1 -1.5K
GBPUSD/1 432
CHFJPY -372
GBPAUD -49
GBPJPY -142
USDCAD 372
EURAUD -24
EURJPY -98
GBPCHF -207
AUDNZD -155
AUDUSD/1 -14
AUDJPY 123
EURGBP -149
EURUSD/1 14
USDCHF/1 48
NZDUSD -23
EURCAD 6
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAU 37K
OIL 2.8K
USDJPY/1 -1.1K
GBPUSD/1 544
CHFJPY -4.7K
GBPAUD -58
GBPJPY -1.4K
USDCAD 5.9K
EURAUD 626
EURJPY -1.2K
GBPCHF -1.4K
AUDNZD -2.4K
AUDUSD/1 5
AUDJPY 1.9K
EURGBP -1.1K
EURUSD/1 22
USDCHF/1 45
NZDUSD -214
EURCAD 99
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 640.08 USD
Worst trade: -1 170 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 222.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 017.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InterPanPasifik-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 12:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 17:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 05:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 18:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 08:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.26 13:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.22 16:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.09 12:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.01 17:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hendytrades2
50 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
58
0%
329
47%
95%
1.16
11.77
USD
50%
1:100
Copy

