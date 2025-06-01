SignalsSections
Aleksandr Andronov

Aleksandr Andronov

Aleksandr Andronov
0 reviews
143 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -61%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
Trades:
1 814
Profit Trades:
1 335 (73.59%)
Loss Trades:
479 (26.41%)
Best trade:
2 082.98 RUB
Worst trade:
-19 472.72 RUB
Gross Profit:
178 676.22 RUB (237 438 pips)
Gross Loss:
-262 826.97 RUB (352 619 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
82 (7 775.30 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 104.04 RUB (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
94.31%
Max deposit load:
100.22%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.85
Long Trades:
597 (32.91%)
Short Trades:
1 217 (67.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.68
Expected Payoff:
-46.39 RUB
Average Profit:
133.84 RUB
Average Loss:
-548.70 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-17 758.20 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28 351.33 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
-61.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84 092.21 RUB
Maximal:
98 804.42 RUB (498.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.53% (98 044.67 RUB)
By Equity:
48.99% (31 396.91 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDrfd 1316
CHFJPYrfd 186
EURAUDrfd 107
EURCADrfd 106
EURGBPrfd 30
GBPUSDrfd 25
EURJPYrfd 22
USDCADrfd 15
AUDCADrfd 4
#DELL 1
EURUSDrfd 1
AUDNZDrfd 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDrfd -1K
CHFJPYrfd -543
EURAUDrfd 100
EURCADrfd 62
EURGBPrfd -32
GBPUSDrfd 35
EURJPYrfd 10
USDCADrfd 6
AUDCADrfd 1
#DELL 0
EURUSDrfd 0
AUDNZDrfd -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDrfd -78K
CHFJPYrfd -56K
EURAUDrfd 11K
EURCADrfd 4.9K
EURGBPrfd -1.8K
GBPUSDrfd 2.5K
EURJPYrfd 1.2K
USDCADrfd 612
AUDCADrfd 99
#DELL 0
EURUSDrfd -17
AUDNZDrfd -195
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Просто торгую
2025.12.14 09:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 07:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 07:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 23:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.26 00:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 19:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 12:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 11:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 10:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 09:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 00:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
