- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 814
Profit Trades:
1 335 (73.59%)
Loss Trades:
479 (26.41%)
Best trade:
2 082.98 RUB
Worst trade:
-19 472.72 RUB
Gross Profit:
178 676.22 RUB (237 438 pips)
Gross Loss:
-262 826.97 RUB (352 619 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
82 (7 775.30 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 104.04 RUB (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
94.31%
Max deposit load:
100.22%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.85
Long Trades:
597 (32.91%)
Short Trades:
1 217 (67.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.68
Expected Payoff:
-46.39 RUB
Average Profit:
133.84 RUB
Average Loss:
-548.70 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-17 758.20 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28 351.33 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
-61.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84 092.21 RUB
Maximal:
98 804.42 RUB (498.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.53% (98 044.67 RUB)
By Equity:
48.99% (31 396.91 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDrfd
|1316
|CHFJPYrfd
|186
|EURAUDrfd
|107
|EURCADrfd
|106
|EURGBPrfd
|30
|GBPUSDrfd
|25
|EURJPYrfd
|22
|USDCADrfd
|15
|AUDCADrfd
|4
|#DELL
|1
|EURUSDrfd
|1
|AUDNZDrfd
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDrfd
|-1K
|CHFJPYrfd
|-543
|EURAUDrfd
|100
|EURCADrfd
|62
|EURGBPrfd
|-32
|GBPUSDrfd
|35
|EURJPYrfd
|10
|USDCADrfd
|6
|AUDCADrfd
|1
|#DELL
|0
|EURUSDrfd
|0
|AUDNZDrfd
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDrfd
|-78K
|CHFJPYrfd
|-56K
|EURAUDrfd
|11K
|EURCADrfd
|4.9K
|EURGBPrfd
|-1.8K
|GBPUSDrfd
|2.5K
|EURJPYrfd
|1.2K
|USDCADrfd
|612
|AUDCADrfd
|99
|#DELL
|0
|EURUSDrfd
|-17
|AUDNZDrfd
|-195
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 082.98 RUB
Worst trade: -19 473 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 775.30 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 758.20 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Просто торгую
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-61%
0
0
USD
USD
0
RUB
RUB
143
0%
1 814
73%
94%
0.67
-46.39
RUB
RUB
76%
1:40