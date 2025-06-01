- Growth
Trades:
184
Profit Trades:
130 (70.65%)
Loss Trades:
54 (29.35%)
Best trade:
2 622.60 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 436.19 RUB
Gross Profit:
43 557.58 RUB (21 914 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 960.84 RUB (13 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (4 848.29 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 848.29 RUB (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
67.06%
Max deposit load:
83.72%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
81 (44.02%)
Short Trades:
103 (55.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
90.20 RUB
Average Profit:
335.06 RUB
Average Loss:
-499.27 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-4 512.41 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 656.53 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.12%
Annual Forecast:
-37.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.37 RUB
Maximal:
11 302.65 RUB (32.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.67% (11 302.65 RUB)
By Equity:
25.06% (5 395.05 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDrfd
|93
|EURUSDrfd
|91
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDrfd
|110
|EURUSDrfd
|165
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDrfd
|4.1K
|EURUSDrfd
|4.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Полностью автоматическая работа эксперта. Открытие позиций от уровней поддержки или сопротивления. Робот торгует по символам AUDUSD и EURUSD c уровнями убытка и прибыли в размере рассчитываемой по уровню фибоначчи от средне-суточного размера движения цены инструмента. В случае движения цены в противоположном направлении, открываются новые позиции для закрытия в безубыток.
No reviews
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
144K
RUB
RUB
30
100%
184
70%
67%
1.61
90.20
RUB
RUB
25%
1:40