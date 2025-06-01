SignalsSections
Radik Nurmukhametov

Couple

Radik Nurmukhametov
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
184
Profit Trades:
130 (70.65%)
Loss Trades:
54 (29.35%)
Best trade:
2 622.60 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 436.19 RUB
Gross Profit:
43 557.58 RUB (21 914 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 960.84 RUB (13 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (4 848.29 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 848.29 RUB (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
67.06%
Max deposit load:
83.72%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
81 (44.02%)
Short Trades:
103 (55.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
90.20 RUB
Average Profit:
335.06 RUB
Average Loss:
-499.27 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-4 512.41 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 656.53 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.12%
Annual Forecast:
-37.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.37 RUB
Maximal:
11 302.65 RUB (32.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.67% (11 302.65 RUB)
By Equity:
25.06% (5 395.05 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDrfd 93
EURUSDrfd 91
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDrfd 110
EURUSDrfd 165
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDrfd 4.1K
EURUSDrfd 4.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 622.60 RUB
Worst trade: -2 436 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 848.29 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 512.41 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Полностью автоматическая работа эксперта. Открытие позиций от уровней поддержки или сопротивления. Робот торгует по символам AUDUSD и EURUSD c уровнями убытка и прибыли в размере рассчитываемой по уровню фибоначчи от средне-суточного размера движения цены инструмента. В случае движения цены в противоположном направлении, открываются новые позиции для закрытия в безубыток.
No reviews
2025.12.23 18:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 18:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 20:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.27 18:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.13 00:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 22:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.01 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.01 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
