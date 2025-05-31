- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
268
Profit Trades:
206 (76.86%)
Loss Trades:
62 (23.13%)
Best trade:
1 166.64 CNY
Worst trade:
-8 283.53 CNY
Gross Profit:
66 035.93 CNY (30 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 495.84 CNY (22 480 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (5 642.16 CNY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 642.16 CNY (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
31.97%
Max deposit load:
74.57%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
129 (48.13%)
Short Trades:
139 (51.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
35.60 CNY
Average Profit:
320.56 CNY
Average Loss:
-911.22 CNY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-12 930.14 CNY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 930.14 CNY (5)
Monthly growth:
-9.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 734.37 CNY
Maximal:
14 192.42 CNY (29.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.26% (8 270.67 CNY)
By Equity:
12.49% (14 173.12 CNY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|268
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|7.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 166.64 CNY
Worst trade: -8 284 CNY
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 642.16 CNY
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 930.14 CNY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
1
23K
USD
USD
100K
CNY
CNY
44
86%
268
76%
32%
1.16
35.60
CNY
CNY
16%
1:40