Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Perfect impulse
Dmitrii Verevkin

Perfect impulse

Dmitrii Verevkin
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
1 / 23K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
268
Profit Trades:
206 (76.86%)
Loss Trades:
62 (23.13%)
Best trade:
1 166.64 CNY
Worst trade:
-8 283.53 CNY
Gross Profit:
66 035.93 CNY (30 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 495.84 CNY (22 480 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (5 642.16 CNY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 642.16 CNY (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
31.97%
Max deposit load:
74.57%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
129 (48.13%)
Short Trades:
139 (51.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
35.60 CNY
Average Profit:
320.56 CNY
Average Loss:
-911.22 CNY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-12 930.14 CNY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 930.14 CNY (5)
Monthly growth:
-9.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 734.37 CNY
Maximal:
14 192.42 CNY (29.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.26% (8 270.67 CNY)
By Equity:
12.49% (14 173.12 CNY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 268
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 7.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 166.64 CNY
Worst trade: -8 284 CNY
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 642.16 CNY
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 930.14 CNY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-MT5
0.26 × 933
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.16 × 69
No reviews
2025.12.10 22:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 14:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 20:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 15:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.02 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
