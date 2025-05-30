SignalsSections
Multazam

Emuel444

Multazam
0 reviews
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -9%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
96
Profit Trades:
32 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
64 (66.67%)
Best trade:
1 635.60 USD
Worst trade:
-539.07 USD
Gross Profit:
16 877.63 USD (75 574 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 132.00 USD (73 170 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (1 334.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 635.60 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
78.49%
Max deposit load:
33.25%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
62 (64.58%)
Short Trades:
34 (35.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
7.77 USD
Average Profit:
527.43 USD
Average Loss:
-252.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-3 652.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 652.15 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
40.25%
Annual Forecast:
488.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 922.54 USD
Maximal:
5 711.74 USD (54.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.94% (5 711.74 USD)
By Equity:
20.62% (432.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 51
XAUUSD 44
NQ100.R 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY -3.9K
XAUUSD 4.8K
NQ100.R -202
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -11K
XAUUSD 23K
NQ100.R -10K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 635.60 USD
Worst trade: -539 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 334.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 652.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
253 more...
Simple, calm, consistent and growing :)
No reviews
2025.12.19 08:23
No swaps are charged
2025.12.19 08:23
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 17:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 13:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 13:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 10:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 02:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 23:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
