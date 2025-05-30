- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
96
Profit Trades:
32 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
64 (66.67%)
Best trade:
1 635.60 USD
Worst trade:
-539.07 USD
Gross Profit:
16 877.63 USD (75 574 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 132.00 USD (73 170 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (1 334.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 635.60 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
78.49%
Max deposit load:
33.25%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
62 (64.58%)
Short Trades:
34 (35.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
7.77 USD
Average Profit:
527.43 USD
Average Loss:
-252.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-3 652.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 652.15 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
40.25%
Annual Forecast:
488.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 922.54 USD
Maximal:
5 711.74 USD (54.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.94% (5 711.74 USD)
By Equity:
20.62% (432.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|51
|XAUUSD
|44
|NQ100.R
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|-3.9K
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|NQ100.R
|-202
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-11K
|XAUUSD
|23K
|NQ100.R
|-10K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 635.60 USD
Worst trade: -539 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 334.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 652.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
Simple, calm, consistent and growing :)
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
5.3K
USD
USD
29
0%
96
33%
78%
1.04
7.77
USD
USD
79%
1:200