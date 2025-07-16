SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldHarvester Medium Risk
Ming Bo

GoldHarvester Medium Risk

Ming Bo
1 review
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 96%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
967
Profit Trades:
621 (64.21%)
Loss Trades:
346 (35.78%)
Best trade:
126.09 USD
Worst trade:
-63.06 USD
Gross Profit:
6 161.87 USD (531 175 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 233.27 USD (378 699 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (215.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
927.58 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
31.07%
Max deposit load:
10.65%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.66
Long Trades:
626 (64.74%)
Short Trades:
341 (35.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
1.99 USD
Average Profit:
9.92 USD
Average Loss:
-12.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-169.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-257.18 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
36.94%
Annual Forecast:
448.15%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.93 USD
Maximal:
527.49 USD (17.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.11% (460.14 USD)
By Equity:
9.24% (204.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 967
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 152K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +126.09 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real31
9.25 × 40
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
The main business is gold, and the breakthrough trading strategy is not a Martin grid. Each independent management must include stop loss and stop profit, tracking stop loss to ensure floating profits, and the unique false breakthrough detection mechanism is the minimum loss exit. Welcome to follow for a long time.
Average rating:
Nhut Anh Phan
1564
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.07.16 16:30 
 

Cry !

2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 03:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 17:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 15:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.05 23:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 10:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 05:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 18:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.06 11:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 02:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 01:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 16:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.08% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
