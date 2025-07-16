- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
967
Profit Trades:
621 (64.21%)
Loss Trades:
346 (35.78%)
Best trade:
126.09 USD
Worst trade:
-63.06 USD
Gross Profit:
6 161.87 USD (531 175 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 233.27 USD (378 699 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (215.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
927.58 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
31.07%
Max deposit load:
10.65%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.66
Long Trades:
626 (64.74%)
Short Trades:
341 (35.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
1.99 USD
Average Profit:
9.92 USD
Average Loss:
-12.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-169.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-257.18 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
36.94%
Annual Forecast:
448.15%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.93 USD
Maximal:
527.49 USD (17.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.11% (460.14 USD)
By Equity:
9.24% (204.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|967
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|152K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +126.09 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The main business is gold, and the breakthrough trading strategy is not a Martin grid. Each independent management must include stop loss and stop profit, tracking stop loss to ensure floating profits, and the unique false breakthrough detection mechanism is the minimum loss exit. Welcome to follow for a long time.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
96%
0
0
USD
USD
3.9K
USD
USD
31
99%
967
64%
31%
1.45
1.99
USD
USD
19%
1:500
Cry !