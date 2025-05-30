SignalsSections
Marco Solito

Dark Nova 3 Pairs

Marco Solito
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 688%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
652
Profit Trades:
510 (78.22%)
Loss Trades:
142 (21.78%)
Best trade:
47.83 USD
Worst trade:
-14.19 USD
Gross Profit:
1 040.82 USD (80 383 pips)
Gross Loss:
-352.79 USD (40 066 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (42.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.47 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
81.04%
Max deposit load:
14.50%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
18.48
Long Trades:
337 (51.69%)
Short Trades:
315 (48.31%)
Profit Factor:
2.95
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
2.04 USD
Average Loss:
-2.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-37.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.23 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.70%
Annual Forecast:
57.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
37.23 USD (14.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.94% (37.23 USD)
By Equity:
38.68% (198.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 243
NZDCAD 224
AUDNZD 185
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 282
NZDCAD 235
AUDNZD 171
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 18K
NZDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 9.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.83 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.50 × 2
FBS-Real-2
6.44 × 138
Strategy Based on EA Dark Nova

You can find it on my Website!


No reviews
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 07:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 06:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 04:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 03:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 02:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.