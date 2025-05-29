SignalsSections
Ai Jing Gao

THPX13E

Ai Jing Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 289%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 753
Profit Trades:
1 347 (48.92%)
Loss Trades:
1 406 (51.07%)
Best trade:
1 151.31 USD
Worst trade:
-3 447.57 USD
Gross Profit:
316 967.20 USD (6 304 038 pips)
Gross Loss:
-267 231.40 USD (6 568 406 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (5 258.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 258.85 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
70.50%
Max deposit load:
13.23%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.31
Long Trades:
1 306 (47.44%)
Short Trades:
1 447 (52.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
18.07 USD
Average Profit:
235.31 USD
Average Loss:
-190.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-3 915.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 601.87 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-5.45%
Annual Forecast:
-62.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 650.16 USD
Maximal:
15 039.88 USD (17.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.14% (9 497.51 USD)
By Equity:
7.58% (4 314.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 869
XAUETH 600
WTIBTC 485
XAUUSD 445
XAUBTC 214
BTCUSD 119
WTIUSD 21
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD -1.5K
XAUETH 26K
WTIBTC 5.1K
XAUUSD -11K
XAUBTC 33K
BTCUSD -746
WTIUSD -648
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD -58K
XAUETH 7.2K
WTIBTC 20K
XAUUSD -44K
XAUBTC 12K
BTCUSD -199K
WTIUSD -2.6K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
3.58 × 1021
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.11.27 05:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 04:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 00:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 05:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.18 05:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.18 00:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 21:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.05 05:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.04 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 22:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 15:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 10:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 00:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 02:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 10:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 05:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
