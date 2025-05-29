- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 753
Profit Trades:
1 347 (48.92%)
Loss Trades:
1 406 (51.07%)
Best trade:
1 151.31 USD
Worst trade:
-3 447.57 USD
Gross Profit:
316 967.20 USD (6 304 038 pips)
Gross Loss:
-267 231.40 USD (6 568 406 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (5 258.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 258.85 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
70.50%
Max deposit load:
13.23%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.31
Long Trades:
1 306 (47.44%)
Short Trades:
1 447 (52.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
18.07 USD
Average Profit:
235.31 USD
Average Loss:
-190.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-3 915.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 601.87 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-5.45%
Annual Forecast:
-62.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 650.16 USD
Maximal:
15 039.88 USD (17.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.14% (9 497.51 USD)
By Equity:
7.58% (4 314.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|869
|XAUETH
|600
|WTIBTC
|485
|XAUUSD
|445
|XAUBTC
|214
|BTCUSD
|119
|WTIUSD
|21
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-1.5K
|XAUETH
|26K
|WTIBTC
|5.1K
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|XAUBTC
|33K
|BTCUSD
|-746
|WTIUSD
|-648
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-58K
|XAUETH
|7.2K
|WTIBTC
|20K
|XAUUSD
|-44K
|XAUBTC
|12K
|BTCUSD
|-199K
|WTIUSD
|-2.6K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 151.31 USD
Worst trade: -3 448 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 258.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 915.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
289%
0
0
USD
USD
45K
USD
USD
30
0%
2 753
48%
70%
1.18
18.07
USD
USD
30%
1:100