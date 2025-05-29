SignalsSections
Duc Thai Son Nguyen

VinaFunder

Duc Thai Son Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 043
Profit Trades:
421 (40.36%)
Loss Trades:
622 (59.64%)
Best trade:
3 333.18 USD
Worst trade:
-340.06 USD
Gross Profit:
57 549.47 USD (15 724 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57 178.60 USD (10 171 726 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 956.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 333.18 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
85.15%
Max deposit load:
10.18%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.04
Long Trades:
607 (58.20%)
Short Trades:
436 (41.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
136.70 USD
Average Loss:
-91.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 988.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 988.02 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
1.71%
Annual Forecast:
20.70%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 650.96 USD
Maximal:
9 999.28 USD (21.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.91% (9 999.28 USD)
By Equity:
2.06% (620.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 202
XAUUSD-P 176
JP225 163
US30 156
DE40 136
USTEC 45
HK50 44
USDJPY-P 39
USOUSD-P 31
AUS200 18
GBPJPY-P 13
UK100 13
US500 6
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -2.9K
XAUUSD-P 3.1K
JP225 109
US30 2.9K
DE40 1.6K
USTEC 42
HK50 -1.1K
USDJPY-P -378
USOUSD-P -2.3K
AUS200 -319
GBPJPY-P -188
UK100 -89
US500 158
ETHUSD -245
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.4M
XAUUSD-P 88K
JP225 1.7M
US30 215K
DE40 143K
USTEC 41K
HK50 34K
USDJPY-P -452
USOUSD-P -6.5K
AUS200 16K
GBPJPY-P -218
UK100 -1.1K
US500 1.6K
ETHUSD -5.6K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 333.18 USD
Worst trade: -340 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 956.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 988.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.13 03:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 238 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.56% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 17:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 00:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 23:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 13:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 20:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 154 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 14:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 19:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 07:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 17:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 07:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 03:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 22:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 09:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
