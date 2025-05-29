- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
527
Profit Trades:
382 (72.48%)
Loss Trades:
145 (27.51%)
Best trade:
89.00 USD
Worst trade:
-44.49 USD
Gross Profit:
1 149.74 USD (117 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-897.50 USD (88 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (27.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.96 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
6.09%
Max deposit load:
78.78%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
366 (69.45%)
Short Trades:
161 (30.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
3.01 USD
Average Loss:
-6.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-135.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-135.25 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
18.91%
Annual Forecast:
229.49%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.10 USD
Maximal:
218.17 USD (54.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.81% (218.17 USD)
By Equity:
68.71% (257.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|527
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|252
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.00 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.50 × 10
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.96 × 26
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.53 × 17
|
RoboForex-Prime
|2.61 × 3275
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|3.79 × 19
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|4.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|4.67 × 12
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|5.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|6.69 × 16
|
OctaFX-Real
|7.69 × 52
|
Tickmill-Live08
|7.91 × 65
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|8.76 × 255
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|9.10 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|9.78 × 291
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|13.75 × 560
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|14.88 × 1663
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|16.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|17.09 × 64
|
XBTFX-Real
|18.15 × 97
Mechanic trading system
Automatic trading robot
Intraday trading on gold
Revenue risk 1 to 3
Money management:
Risk per transaction 1%
Risk 3% of the deposit per day
No reviews
