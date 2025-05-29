SignalsSections
Andriy Zubko

Mechanic 2

Andriy Zubko
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 145%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
527
Profit Trades:
382 (72.48%)
Loss Trades:
145 (27.51%)
Best trade:
89.00 USD
Worst trade:
-44.49 USD
Gross Profit:
1 149.74 USD (117 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-897.50 USD (88 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (27.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.96 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
6.09%
Max deposit load:
78.78%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
366 (69.45%)
Short Trades:
161 (30.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
3.01 USD
Average Loss:
-6.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-135.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-135.25 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
18.91%
Annual Forecast:
229.49%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.10 USD
Maximal:
218.17 USD (54.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.81% (218.17 USD)
By Equity:
68.71% (257.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 527
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 252
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.00 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.50 × 10
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.96 × 26
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.53 × 17
RoboForex-Prime
2.61 × 3275
FXChoice-Pro Live
3.79 × 19
CMCMarkets1-Europe
4.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-2
4.67 × 12
EightcapLtd-Real-4
5.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.63 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
6.69 × 16
OctaFX-Real
7.69 × 52
Tickmill-Live08
7.91 × 65
RoboForex-Pro-5
8.76 × 255
BlackBullMarkets-Live
9.10 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live12
9.78 × 291
XMGlobal-Real 8
13.75 × 560
XMGlobal-Real 18
14.88 × 1663
Pepperstone-Edge12
16.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
17.09 × 64
XBTFX-Real
18.15 × 97
Mechanic trading system
Automatic trading robot
Intraday trading on gold
Revenue risk 1 to 3
Money management:
Risk per transaction 1%
Risk 3% of the deposit per day


No reviews
2025.12.09 19:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 11:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 15:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 10:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 13:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 17:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 05:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 19:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.75% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 18:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.75% of days out of 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 17:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.75% of days out of 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
