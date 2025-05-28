SignalsSections
Kim Geunho

Magic Number7

Kim Geunho
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 89 USD per month
growth since 2025 93%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12 260
Profit Trades:
8 533 (69.60%)
Loss Trades:
3 727 (30.40%)
Best trade:
514.47 USD
Worst trade:
-797.00 USD
Gross Profit:
65 215.84 USD (1 292 345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51 832.33 USD (1 335 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (133.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
580.27 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
29.29%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
389
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.45
Long Trades:
6 226 (50.78%)
Short Trades:
6 034 (49.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
7.64 USD
Average Loss:
-13.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-24.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 900.32 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-7.59%
Annual Forecast:
-92.06%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 879.31 USD (30.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.75% (3 860.31 USD)
By Equity:
51.06% (8 440.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 2595
EURAUD 1445
EURUSD 1082
GBPCAD 782
USDCAD 758
AUDCAD 744
AUDUSD 697
GBPUSD 608
NZDUSD 589
EURJPY 469
AUDNZD 424
EURCAD 343
AUDCHF 306
CADCHF 284
EURCHF 247
GBPCHF 236
EURGBP 175
NZDCAD 167
GBPAUD 78
AUDSGD 71
EURNZD 59
EURSGD 48
GBPSGD 45
USDSGD 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 3.6K
EURAUD 103
EURUSD 3.1K
GBPCAD -852
USDCAD -905
AUDCAD 1.8K
AUDUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD -1.1K
NZDUSD 1.9K
EURJPY 440
AUDNZD 6
EURCAD 519
AUDCHF 1.1K
CADCHF 660
EURCHF -182
GBPCHF 1K
EURGBP 333
NZDCAD 328
GBPAUD 80
AUDSGD -20
EURNZD 87
EURSGD 12
GBPSGD 106
USDSGD -3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD -6.9K
EURAUD -19K
EURUSD 10K
GBPCAD -34K
USDCAD -20K
AUDCAD 16K
AUDUSD 3.2K
GBPUSD -13K
NZDUSD 2.6K
EURJPY 9.1K
AUDNZD -3.6K
EURCAD -5K
AUDCHF 4.5K
CADCHF -1.7K
EURCHF -4.4K
GBPCHF 9K
EURGBP 2.9K
NZDCAD 4.6K
GBPAUD 2K
AUDSGD -1.5K
EURNZD 3K
EURSGD 800
GBPSGD -1.2K
USDSGD -279
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +514.47 USD
Worst trade: -797 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.57 × 7
Minimum balance is $2,000 and leverage is 500:1. "Optimized for steady growth with low drawdown strategies."
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Magic Number7
89 USD per month
93%
0
0
USD
26K
USD
30
95%
12 260
69%
100%
1.25
1.09
USD
51%
1:500
