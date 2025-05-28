- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12 260
Profit Trades:
8 533 (69.60%)
Loss Trades:
3 727 (30.40%)
Best trade:
514.47 USD
Worst trade:
-797.00 USD
Gross Profit:
65 215.84 USD (1 292 345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51 832.33 USD (1 335 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (133.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
580.27 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
29.29%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
389
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.45
Long Trades:
6 226 (50.78%)
Short Trades:
6 034 (49.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
7.64 USD
Average Loss:
-13.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-24.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 900.32 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-7.59%
Annual Forecast:
-92.06%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 879.31 USD (30.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.75% (3 860.31 USD)
By Equity:
51.06% (8 440.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|2595
|EURAUD
|1445
|EURUSD
|1082
|GBPCAD
|782
|USDCAD
|758
|AUDCAD
|744
|AUDUSD
|697
|GBPUSD
|608
|NZDUSD
|589
|EURJPY
|469
|AUDNZD
|424
|EURCAD
|343
|AUDCHF
|306
|CADCHF
|284
|EURCHF
|247
|GBPCHF
|236
|EURGBP
|175
|NZDCAD
|167
|GBPAUD
|78
|AUDSGD
|71
|EURNZD
|59
|EURSGD
|48
|GBPSGD
|45
|USDSGD
|8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|3.6K
|EURAUD
|103
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|GBPCAD
|-852
|USDCAD
|-905
|AUDCAD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|NZDUSD
|1.9K
|EURJPY
|440
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURCAD
|519
|AUDCHF
|1.1K
|CADCHF
|660
|EURCHF
|-182
|GBPCHF
|1K
|EURGBP
|333
|NZDCAD
|328
|GBPAUD
|80
|AUDSGD
|-20
|EURNZD
|87
|EURSGD
|12
|GBPSGD
|106
|USDSGD
|-3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|-6.9K
|EURAUD
|-19K
|EURUSD
|10K
|GBPCAD
|-34K
|USDCAD
|-20K
|AUDCAD
|16K
|AUDUSD
|3.2K
|GBPUSD
|-13K
|NZDUSD
|2.6K
|EURJPY
|9.1K
|AUDNZD
|-3.6K
|EURCAD
|-5K
|AUDCHF
|4.5K
|CADCHF
|-1.7K
|EURCHF
|-4.4K
|GBPCHF
|9K
|EURGBP
|2.9K
|NZDCAD
|4.6K
|GBPAUD
|2K
|AUDSGD
|-1.5K
|EURNZD
|3K
|EURSGD
|800
|GBPSGD
|-1.2K
|USDSGD
|-279
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +514.47 USD
Worst trade: -797 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Minimum balance is $2,000 and leverage is 500:1. "Optimized for steady growth with low drawdown strategies."
