Kim Geunho

TK Shot2

Kim Geunho
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 79 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 696
Profit Trades:
8 173 (69.87%)
Loss Trades:
3 523 (30.12%)
Best trade:
537.05 USD
Worst trade:
-886.43 USD
Gross Profit:
88 208.46 USD (1 248 543 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71 542.55 USD (1 324 496 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (134.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
721.43 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.55%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
389
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.64
Long Trades:
6 040 (51.64%)
Short Trades:
5 656 (48.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.79 USD
Average Loss:
-20.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-630.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 604.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-5.27%
Annual Forecast:
-63.98%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 315.54 USD (14.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.47% (6 296.48 USD)
By Equity:
39.11% (12 395.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 2423
EURAUD 1446
EURUSD 1020
GBPCAD 785
USDCAD 717
AUDCAD 716
AUDUSD 663
GBPUSD 601
NZDUSD 545
EURJPY 451
EURCAD 409
AUDNZD 390
AUDCHF 283
CADCHF 254
EURCHF 230
GBPCHF 229
EURGBP 215
GBPAUD 77
AUDSGD 73
EURNZD 59
EURSGD 54
GBPSGD 45
USDSGD 8
XAUUSD 2
NZDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 3.5K
EURAUD 952
EURUSD 4.7K
GBPCAD -572
USDCAD -1.2K
AUDCAD 2.4K
AUDUSD 2.1K
GBPUSD -1.3K
NZDUSD 2.7K
EURJPY 461
EURCAD 90
AUDNZD 216
AUDCHF 1.4K
CADCHF 1.5K
EURCHF 617
GBPCHF 1.3K
EURGBP -1.6K
GBPAUD 81
AUDSGD 14
EURNZD 87
EURSGD 13
GBPSGD 106
USDSGD -1
XAUUSD -884
NZDCAD 32
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD -23K
EURAUD -19K
EURUSD 603
GBPCAD -33K
USDCAD -18K
AUDCAD 18K
AUDUSD 931
GBPUSD -6.8K
NZDUSD 827
EURJPY 3.1K
EURCAD -11K
AUDNZD -4.8K
AUDCHF 5.2K
CADCHF 5.5K
EURCHF -2.1K
GBPCHF 5.8K
EURGBP -1.8K
GBPAUD 1.8K
AUDSGD -1.1K
EURNZD 3K
EURSGD 1.3K
GBPSGD -1.2K
USDSGD -310
XAUUSD -356
NZDCAD 179
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +537.05 USD
Worst trade: -886 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -630.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.34 × 68
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.91 × 358
Bybit-Live
4.25 × 20
Exness-MT5Real31
12.17 × 12
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
20.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
26.00 × 1
Minimum balance is $2,000 and leverage is 500:1. Backed by over 5 years of verified EA optimization.
No reviews
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 07:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 12:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 04:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 02:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 20:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 18:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 16:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 06:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 02:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 10:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 11:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 10:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 05:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 09:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
