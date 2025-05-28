- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11 696
Profit Trades:
8 173 (69.87%)
Loss Trades:
3 523 (30.12%)
Best trade:
537.05 USD
Worst trade:
-886.43 USD
Gross Profit:
88 208.46 USD (1 248 543 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71 542.55 USD (1 324 496 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (134.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
721.43 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.55%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
389
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.64
Long Trades:
6 040 (51.64%)
Short Trades:
5 656 (48.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.79 USD
Average Loss:
-20.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-630.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 604.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-5.27%
Annual Forecast:
-63.98%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 315.54 USD (14.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.47% (6 296.48 USD)
By Equity:
39.11% (12 395.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|2423
|EURAUD
|1446
|EURUSD
|1020
|GBPCAD
|785
|USDCAD
|717
|AUDCAD
|716
|AUDUSD
|663
|GBPUSD
|601
|NZDUSD
|545
|EURJPY
|451
|EURCAD
|409
|AUDNZD
|390
|AUDCHF
|283
|CADCHF
|254
|EURCHF
|230
|GBPCHF
|229
|EURGBP
|215
|GBPAUD
|77
|AUDSGD
|73
|EURNZD
|59
|EURSGD
|54
|GBPSGD
|45
|USDSGD
|8
|XAUUSD
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|3.5K
|EURAUD
|952
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|GBPCAD
|-572
|USDCAD
|-1.2K
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|AUDUSD
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|2.7K
|EURJPY
|461
|EURCAD
|90
|AUDNZD
|216
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|CADCHF
|1.5K
|EURCHF
|617
|GBPCHF
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|-1.6K
|GBPAUD
|81
|AUDSGD
|14
|EURNZD
|87
|EURSGD
|13
|GBPSGD
|106
|USDSGD
|-1
|XAUUSD
|-884
|NZDCAD
|32
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|-23K
|EURAUD
|-19K
|EURUSD
|603
|GBPCAD
|-33K
|USDCAD
|-18K
|AUDCAD
|18K
|AUDUSD
|931
|GBPUSD
|-6.8K
|NZDUSD
|827
|EURJPY
|3.1K
|EURCAD
|-11K
|AUDNZD
|-4.8K
|AUDCHF
|5.2K
|CADCHF
|5.5K
|EURCHF
|-2.1K
|GBPCHF
|5.8K
|EURGBP
|-1.8K
|GBPAUD
|1.8K
|AUDSGD
|-1.1K
|EURNZD
|3K
|EURSGD
|1.3K
|GBPSGD
|-1.2K
|USDSGD
|-310
|XAUUSD
|-356
|NZDCAD
|179
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +537.05 USD
Worst trade: -886 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -630.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.34 × 68
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.91 × 358
|
Bybit-Live
|4.25 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.17 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|20.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|26.00 × 1
Minimum balance is $2,000 and leverage is 500:1. Backed by over 5 years of verified EA optimization.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
79 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
USD
26K
USD
USD
30
94%
11 696
69%
100%
1.23
1.42
USD
USD
39%
1:500