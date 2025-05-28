- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11 868
Profit Trades:
8 169 (68.83%)
Loss Trades:
3 699 (31.17%)
Best trade:
661.12 USD
Worst trade:
-952.52 USD
Gross Profit:
75 716.38 USD (2 363 938 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61 348.01 USD (1 731 504 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (220.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
661.12 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.68%
Max deposit load:
34.05%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
388
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.90
Long Trades:
6 130 (51.65%)
Short Trades:
5 738 (48.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.21 USD
Average Profit:
9.27 USD
Average Loss:
-16.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
70 (-25.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 028.37 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-5.18%
Annual Forecast:
-62.83%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.28 USD
Maximal:
3 687.24 USD (45.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.06% (3 667.94 USD)
By Equity:
56.86% (6 920.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|2458
|EURAUD
|1434
|EURUSD
|1020
|GBPCAD
|782
|USDCAD
|730
|AUDCAD
|710
|AUDUSD
|666
|GBPUSD
|624
|NZDUSD
|486
|EURJPY
|454
|AUDNZD
|418
|EURCAD
|374
|AUDCHF
|281
|GBPCHF
|262
|CADCHF
|261
|EURCHF
|228
|EURGBP
|209
|BTCUSD
|116
|AUDSGD
|104
|GBPAUD
|76
|EURNZD
|60
|GBPSGD
|45
|EURSGD
|27
|XAUUSD
|12
|USDSGD
|10
|NZDCAD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|3.6K
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|GBPCAD
|-749
|USDCAD
|-2.2K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|-450
|NZDUSD
|1.9K
|EURJPY
|436
|AUDNZD
|-94
|EURCAD
|291
|AUDCHF
|1.3K
|GBPCHF
|1.3K
|CADCHF
|1.3K
|EURCHF
|721
|EURGBP
|804
|BTCUSD
|-39
|AUDSGD
|175
|GBPAUD
|76
|EURNZD
|87
|GBPSGD
|105
|EURSGD
|50
|XAUUSD
|-2.1K
|USDSGD
|-4
|NZDCAD
|30
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|-37K
|EURAUD
|-32K
|EURUSD
|4.8K
|GBPCAD
|-41K
|USDCAD
|-18K
|AUDCAD
|16K
|AUDUSD
|-1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-9.2K
|NZDUSD
|-5.7K
|EURJPY
|3.3K
|AUDNZD
|-3.7K
|EURCAD
|-7K
|AUDCHF
|4.9K
|GBPCHF
|12K
|CADCHF
|5.3K
|EURCHF
|-1.7K
|EURGBP
|6K
|BTCUSD
|-389K
|AUDSGD
|-2K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|3.1K
|GBPSGD
|-1.2K
|EURSGD
|2K
|XAUUSD
|-1.9K
|USDSGD
|-348
|NZDCAD
|179
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +661.12 USD
Worst trade: -953 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Minimum balance is $2,000 and leverage is 500:1. Fully automated with strict spread and slippage filters. It's with your success.
No reviews
