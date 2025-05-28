SignalsSections
Kim Geunho

Eupnae Dong

Kim Geunho
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 89 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 868
Profit Trades:
8 169 (68.83%)
Loss Trades:
3 699 (31.17%)
Best trade:
661.12 USD
Worst trade:
-952.52 USD
Gross Profit:
75 716.38 USD (2 363 938 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61 348.01 USD (1 731 504 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (220.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
661.12 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.68%
Max deposit load:
34.05%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
388
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.90
Long Trades:
6 130 (51.65%)
Short Trades:
5 738 (48.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.21 USD
Average Profit:
9.27 USD
Average Loss:
-16.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
70 (-25.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 028.37 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-5.18%
Annual Forecast:
-62.83%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.28 USD
Maximal:
3 687.24 USD (45.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.06% (3 667.94 USD)
By Equity:
56.86% (6 920.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 2458
EURAUD 1434
EURUSD 1020
GBPCAD 782
USDCAD 730
AUDCAD 710
AUDUSD 666
GBPUSD 624
NZDUSD 486
EURJPY 454
AUDNZD 418
EURCAD 374
AUDCHF 281
GBPCHF 262
CADCHF 261
EURCHF 228
EURGBP 209
BTCUSD 116
AUDSGD 104
GBPAUD 76
EURNZD 60
GBPSGD 45
EURSGD 27
XAUUSD 12
USDSGD 10
NZDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 3.6K
EURAUD 1.1K
EURUSD 3.1K
GBPCAD -749
USDCAD -2.2K
AUDCAD 1.7K
AUDUSD 2.1K
GBPUSD -450
NZDUSD 1.9K
EURJPY 436
AUDNZD -94
EURCAD 291
AUDCHF 1.3K
GBPCHF 1.3K
CADCHF 1.3K
EURCHF 721
EURGBP 804
BTCUSD -39
AUDSGD 175
GBPAUD 76
EURNZD 87
GBPSGD 105
EURSGD 50
XAUUSD -2.1K
USDSGD -4
NZDCAD 30
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD -37K
EURAUD -32K
EURUSD 4.8K
GBPCAD -41K
USDCAD -18K
AUDCAD 16K
AUDUSD -1.7K
GBPUSD -9.2K
NZDUSD -5.7K
EURJPY 3.3K
AUDNZD -3.7K
EURCAD -7K
AUDCHF 4.9K
GBPCHF 12K
CADCHF 5.3K
EURCHF -1.7K
EURGBP 6K
BTCUSD -389K
AUDSGD -2K
GBPAUD 1.6K
EURNZD 3.1K
GBPSGD -1.2K
EURSGD 2K
XAUUSD -1.9K
USDSGD -348
NZDCAD 179
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +661.12 USD
Worst trade: -953 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.25 USD

Minimum balance is $2,000 and leverage is 500:1. Fully automated with strict spread and slippage filters. It's with your success.


