Wei Zhou

FXTM695

Wei Zhou
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
65 (77.38%)
Loss Trades:
19 (22.62%)
Best trade:
93.09 USD
Worst trade:
-101.14 USD
Gross Profit:
670.53 USD (33 181 pips)
Gross Loss:
-599.52 USD (20 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (133.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
214.97 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
6.37%
Max deposit load:
67.20%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
50 (59.52%)
Short Trades:
34 (40.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
10.32 USD
Average Loss:
-31.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-62.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-1.46%
Annual Forecast:
-17.77%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.61 USD
Maximal:
191.24 USD (7.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.57% (191.24 USD)
By Equity:
7.89% (194.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 84
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 71
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +93.09 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.80 × 35
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.14 × 269
Exness-Real14
1.33 × 3
Alpari-Trade
1.42 × 109
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.78 × 1289
ICMarketsSC-Live01
1.91 × 11
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
2.50 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real2
2.67 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.67 × 391
Exness-Real18
2.97 × 319
GlobalPrime-Live
3.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
3.44 × 101
Tickmill-Live09
3.46 × 142
ICMarketsSC-Live22
3.51 × 55
Exness-Real17
3.52 × 408
Axi-US03-Live
3.55 × 119
ICMarketsSC-Live02
4.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
4.00 × 1
Prosperity-Live
4.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.20 × 337
ICMarketsSC-Live07
4.24 × 742
144 more...
现在不再需要预测行情，交易变成开车，该左拐左拐，该刹车刹车，喝着茶听着歌钱挣了：D
No reviews
2025.12.30 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 09:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 14:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 12:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FXTM695
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
26
83%
84
77%
6%
1.11
0.85
USD
8%
1:25
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.