Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
65 (77.38%)
Loss Trades:
19 (22.62%)
Best trade:
93.09 USD
Worst trade:
-101.14 USD
Gross Profit:
670.53 USD (33 181 pips)
Gross Loss:
-599.52 USD (20 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (133.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
214.97 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
6.37%
Max deposit load:
67.20%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
50 (59.52%)
Short Trades:
34 (40.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
10.32 USD
Average Loss:
-31.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-62.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-1.46%
Annual Forecast:
-17.77%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.61 USD
Maximal:
191.24 USD (7.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.57% (191.24 USD)
By Equity:
7.89% (194.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|84
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|71
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +93.09 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.80 × 35
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.14 × 269
|
Exness-Real14
|1.33 × 3
|
Alpari-Trade
|1.42 × 109
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.78 × 1289
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|1.91 × 11
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|2.50 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|2.67 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.67 × 391
|
Exness-Real18
|2.97 × 319
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|3.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|3.44 × 101
|
Tickmill-Live09
|3.46 × 142
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|3.51 × 55
|
Exness-Real17
|3.52 × 408
|
Axi-US03-Live
|3.55 × 119
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|4.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|4.00 × 1
|
Prosperity-Live
|4.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|4.20 × 337
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|4.24 × 742
现在不再需要预测行情，交易变成开车，该左拐左拐，该刹车刹车，喝着茶听着歌钱挣了：D
