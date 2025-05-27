- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
45 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
5 (10.00%)
Best trade:
104.17 USD
Worst trade:
-43.81 USD
Gross Profit:
767.42 USD (76 722 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.87 USD (6 179 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (382.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
382.66 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
85.96%
Max deposit load:
0.44%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
14.25
Long Trades:
26 (52.00%)
Short Trades:
24 (48.00%)
Profit Factor:
12.40
Expected Payoff:
14.11 USD
Average Profit:
17.05 USD
Average Loss:
-12.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-49.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.68%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.52 USD (0.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.75% (49.52 USD)
By Equity:
19.66% (1 353.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|48
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|704
|USDCHF
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|70K
|USDCHF
|-21
|GBPUSD
|165
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.17 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +382.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 24
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.29 × 170
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.31 × 55
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 18
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.37 × 30
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.44 × 285
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.47 × 155
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.55 × 11
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.71 × 108
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
|2.47 × 15
|
Valutrades-Real
|2.70 × 10
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|3.16 × 31
Minimun Equity 5,000 USD
Low Risk Medium Return
Gold Trade Only
Semi Swing Trade
Target Profit 300 - 1,000 USD /Month
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
7K
USD
USD
30
56%
50
90%
86%
12.40
14.11
USD
USD
20%
1:500