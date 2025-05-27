SignalsSections
CT STI 10 Percent Club
Yelena Claudia

CT STI 10 Percent Club

Yelena Claudia
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
45 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
5 (10.00%)
Best trade:
104.17 USD
Worst trade:
-43.81 USD
Gross Profit:
767.42 USD (76 722 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.87 USD (6 179 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (382.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
382.66 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
85.96%
Max deposit load:
0.44%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
14.25
Long Trades:
26 (52.00%)
Short Trades:
24 (48.00%)
Profit Factor:
12.40
Expected Payoff:
14.11 USD
Average Profit:
17.05 USD
Average Loss:
-12.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-49.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.68%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.52 USD (0.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.75% (49.52 USD)
By Equity:
19.66% (1 353.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 48
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 704
USDCHF 0
GBPUSD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 70K
USDCHF -21
GBPUSD 165
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.17 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +382.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 24
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.29 × 170
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.31 × 55
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.33 × 18
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.37 × 30
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.44 × 285
DooFintech-Live 5
0.47 × 155
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.55 × 11
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.71 × 108
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
2.47 × 15
Valutrades-Real
2.70 × 10
FBSInc-Real-11
3.16 × 31
Minimun Equity 5,000 USD

Low Risk Medium Return

Gold Trade Only

Semi Swing Trade

Target Profit 300 - 1,000 USD /Month

2025.12.16 11:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 06:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.17 17:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 14:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 09:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.08 13:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.27 16:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 13:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 10:22
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.05 11:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 10:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.27 07:26
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.27 07:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.27 07:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
