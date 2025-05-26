SignalsSections
William Brandon Autry

Mean Machine web grounding 5 Syna Agent

William Brandon Autry
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
16%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
73 (70.87%)
Loss Trades:
30 (29.13%)
Best trade:
4.88 USD
Worst trade:
-3.84 USD
Gross Profit:
93.69 USD (10 973 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.15 USD (3 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (11.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.45 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
23.79%
Max deposit load:
2.62%
Latest trade:
38 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.13
Long Trades:
81 (78.64%)
Short Trades:
22 (21.36%)
Profit Factor:
3.11
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.19 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
12.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
4.20 USD (1.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.06% (4.21 USD)
By Equity:
5.71% (24.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 28
USDCAD 21
AUDCAD 20
AUDNZD 16
NZDUSD 11
NZDCAD 6
EURGBP 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 15
USDCAD 11
AUDCAD 12
AUDNZD 10
NZDUSD 10
NZDCAD 6
EURGBP 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 1.1K
USDCAD 1.1K
AUDCAD 1.6K
AUDNZD 1.8K
NZDUSD 974
NZDCAD 809
EURGBP 48
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.88 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.57 × 295
Hankotrade-Live
0.65 × 17
LiteFinance-MT5
0.92 × 24
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.08 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.24 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.42 × 333
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 92
ICMarkets-MT5
1.92 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.06 × 79
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.60 × 5
Alpari-MT5
5.21 × 24
OctaFX-Real
5.29 × 75
Ava-Real 1-MT5
7.06 × 52
FBS-Real
10.38 × 55
No reviews
2025.11.27 15:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 00:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 00:45
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 06:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 03:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.04 10:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.27 16:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 08:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 10.84% of days out of the 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 13:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.08 07:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 09:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 06:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.08 05:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.07 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 13:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.07 05:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 04:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 07:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
