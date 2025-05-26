- Growth
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
73 (70.87%)
Loss Trades:
30 (29.13%)
Best trade:
4.88 USD
Worst trade:
-3.84 USD
Gross Profit:
93.69 USD (10 973 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.15 USD (3 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (11.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.45 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
23.79%
Max deposit load:
2.62%
Latest trade:
38 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.13
Long Trades:
81 (78.64%)
Short Trades:
22 (21.36%)
Profit Factor:
3.11
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.19 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
12.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
4.20 USD (1.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.06% (4.21 USD)
By Equity:
5.71% (24.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|28
|USDCAD
|21
|AUDCAD
|20
|AUDNZD
|16
|NZDUSD
|11
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURGBP
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|15
|USDCAD
|11
|AUDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|10
|NZDUSD
|10
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURGBP
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDNZD
|1.8K
|NZDUSD
|974
|NZDCAD
|809
|EURGBP
|48
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.88 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.57 × 295
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.65 × 17
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.92 × 24
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.08 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.24 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 333
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 92
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.92 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.06 × 79
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.21 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real
|5.29 × 75
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.06 × 52
|
FBS-Real
|10.38 × 55
