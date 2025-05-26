SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tatsumaki Van
Yusuke Hoshino

Tatsumaki Van

Yusuke Hoshino
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 73%
VantageTradingLtd-Live 1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
180
Profit Trades:
106 (58.88%)
Loss Trades:
74 (41.11%)
Best trade:
249 280.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-646 226.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
11 436 568.00 JPY (15 880 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 592 399.00 JPY (13 622 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (353 107.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
858 640.00 JPY (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
6.45%
Max deposit load:
26.46%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.30
Long Trades:
86 (47.78%)
Short Trades:
94 (52.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
4 689.83 JPY
Average Profit:
107 892.15 JPY
Average Loss:
-143 140.53 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-614 941.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 244 141.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
18.73%
Annual Forecast:
227.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
198 527.00 JPY
Maximal:
2 772 667.00 JPY (87.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.85% (2 772 667.00 JPY)
By Equity:
12.54% (546 514.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.p 180
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.p 7.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.p 2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +249 280.00 JPY
Worst trade: -646 226 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +353 107.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -614 941.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageTradingLtd-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 03:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 00:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 07:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 04:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.17 03:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.22 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.22 10:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.22 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 00:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 04:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 19:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 04:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 02:25
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 184 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 01:25
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 184 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.30 02:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.30 02:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.30 01:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
