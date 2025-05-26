- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
180
Profit Trades:
106 (58.88%)
Loss Trades:
74 (41.11%)
Best trade:
249 280.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-646 226.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
11 436 568.00 JPY (15 880 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 592 399.00 JPY (13 622 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (353 107.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
858 640.00 JPY (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
6.45%
Max deposit load:
26.46%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.30
Long Trades:
86 (47.78%)
Short Trades:
94 (52.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
4 689.83 JPY
Average Profit:
107 892.15 JPY
Average Loss:
-143 140.53 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-614 941.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 244 141.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
18.73%
Annual Forecast:
227.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
198 527.00 JPY
Maximal:
2 772 667.00 JPY (87.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.85% (2 772 667.00 JPY)
By Equity:
12.54% (546 514.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.p
|180
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.p
|7.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.p
|2.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +249 280.00 JPY
Worst trade: -646 226 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +353 107.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -614 941.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageTradingLtd-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
73%
0
0
USD
USD
7M
JPY
JPY
57
100%
180
58%
6%
1.07
4 689.83
JPY
JPY
56%
1:500