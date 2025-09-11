- Growth
Trades:
394
Profit Trades:
334 (84.77%)
Loss Trades:
60 (15.23%)
Best trade:
4 279.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 638.00 USD
Gross Profit:
139 482.49 USD (266 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 623.80 USD (53 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (11 758.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 069.00 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
46.99%
Max deposit load:
2.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.60
Long Trades:
257 (65.23%)
Short Trades:
137 (34.77%)
Profit Factor:
4.28
Expected Payoff:
271.21 USD
Average Profit:
417.61 USD
Average Loss:
-543.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 821.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 672.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.96%
Annual Forecast:
96.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 315.01 USD
Maximal:
7 320.41 USD (14.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.62% (7 313.41 USD)
By Equity:
37.77% (33 647.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.dmb
|393
|USDJPY.dmb
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.dmb
|107K
|USDJPY.dmb
|244
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.dmb
|213K
|USDJPY.dmb
|397
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 279.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 638 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 758.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 821.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The account history is fake, and unprofitable transactions disappear. The provider is not getting in touch. I am waiting for a decision on this account from the MQL support service.
I can't receive the signal as it has suffix for gold like XAUUSD.
How can I adjust please?
My broker doesn't have the .dmb for XAUUSD.
Please help🙏