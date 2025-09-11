SignalsSections
Aditya Raharja

Adityamax

Aditya Raharja
2 reviews
Reliability
88 weeks
1 / 836 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 469%
PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
394
Profit Trades:
334 (84.77%)
Loss Trades:
60 (15.23%)
Best trade:
4 279.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 638.00 USD
Gross Profit:
139 482.49 USD (266 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 623.80 USD (53 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (11 758.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 069.00 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
46.99%
Max deposit load:
2.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.60
Long Trades:
257 (65.23%)
Short Trades:
137 (34.77%)
Profit Factor:
4.28
Expected Payoff:
271.21 USD
Average Profit:
417.61 USD
Average Loss:
-543.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 821.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 672.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.96%
Annual Forecast:
96.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 315.01 USD
Maximal:
7 320.41 USD (14.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.62% (7 313.41 USD)
By Equity:
37.77% (33 647.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.dmb 393
USDJPY.dmb 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.dmb 107K
USDJPY.dmb 244
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.dmb 213K
USDJPY.dmb 397
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 279.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 638 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 758.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 821.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Average rating:
Sergey Fateev
876
Sergey Fateev 2025.09.11 09:06 
 

The account history is fake, and unprofitable transactions disappear. The provider is not getting in touch. I am waiting for a decision on this account from the MQL support service.

waryaa
682
waryaa 2025.08.11 22:55 
 

I can't receive the signal as it has suffix for gold like XAUUSD.

How can I adjust please?

My broker doesn't have the .dmb for XAUUSD.

Please help🙏

2025.11.27 23:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 08:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 06:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 09:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 15:02
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 13:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 10:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.08 14:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 18:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
