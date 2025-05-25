SignalsSections
Cun Qiang Fan

GOLD XM 353

Cun Qiang Fan
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1 177%
XMGlobal-Real 251
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12 905
Profit Trades:
10 008 (77.55%)
Loss Trades:
2 897 (22.45%)
Best trade:
5 444.10 USD
Worst trade:
-10 256.40 USD
Gross Profit:
240 886.52 USD (3 898 734 pips)
Gross Loss:
-121 262.77 USD (2 534 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (126.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 654.79 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.90%
Max deposit load:
55.85%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
774
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.65
Long Trades:
11 430 (88.57%)
Short Trades:
1 475 (11.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
9.27 USD
Average Profit:
24.07 USD
Average Loss:
-41.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-27 316.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27 316.22 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
24.07%
Annual Forecast:
292.07%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 805.69 USD
Maximal:
32 811.13 USD (22.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.16% (32 811.13 USD)
By Equity:
87.80% (6 914.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 12864
SILVER# 33
EURUSD# 7
GBPUSD# 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 117K
SILVER# 1.6K
EURUSD# 506
GBPUSD# 104
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 1.3M
SILVER# 19K
EURUSD# 607
GBPUSD# 208
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 444.10 USD
Worst trade: -10 256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27 316.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 251" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.10.31 00:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.31 00:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 23:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 23:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 18:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 16:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 05:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 04:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 16:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 02:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 02:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
