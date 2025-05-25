- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12 905
Profit Trades:
10 008 (77.55%)
Loss Trades:
2 897 (22.45%)
Best trade:
5 444.10 USD
Worst trade:
-10 256.40 USD
Gross Profit:
240 886.52 USD (3 898 734 pips)
Gross Loss:
-121 262.77 USD (2 534 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (126.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 654.79 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.90%
Max deposit load:
55.85%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
774
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.65
Long Trades:
11 430 (88.57%)
Short Trades:
1 475 (11.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
9.27 USD
Average Profit:
24.07 USD
Average Loss:
-41.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-27 316.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27 316.22 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
24.07%
Annual Forecast:
292.07%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 805.69 USD
Maximal:
32 811.13 USD (22.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.16% (32 811.13 USD)
By Equity:
87.80% (6 914.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|12864
|SILVER#
|33
|EURUSD#
|7
|GBPUSD#
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|117K
|SILVER#
|1.6K
|EURUSD#
|506
|GBPUSD#
|104
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|1.3M
|SILVER#
|19K
|EURUSD#
|607
|GBPUSD#
|208
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 251" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
