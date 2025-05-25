The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 3 Exness-MT5Real6 0.00 × 1 EightcapGlobal-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 42 Exness-MT5Real15 0.83 × 6 Exness-MT5Real2 1.54 × 218 XMGlobal-MT5 13 6.50 × 24 Exness-MT5Real26 17.78 × 23 Exness-MT5Real29 23.20 × 40 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor