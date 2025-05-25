- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
72 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
81 (52.94%)
Best trade:
140.00 USD
Worst trade:
-87.53 USD
Gross Profit:
2 464.82 USD (2 355 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 220.75 USD (3 173 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (571.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
571.69 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
12.00%
Max deposit load:
98.43%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
109 (71.24%)
Short Trades:
44 (28.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
1.60 USD
Average Profit:
34.23 USD
Average Loss:
-27.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-315.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-317.30 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
9.23%
Annual Forecast:
111.94%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.58 USD
Maximal:
650.85 USD (50.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.38% (590.71 USD)
By Equity:
2.91% (77.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|95
|BTCUSD
|44
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|5
|USTEC
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|483
|BTCUSD
|-428
|USDJPY
|150
|GBPUSD
|100
|USTEC
|-31
|EURUSD
|-30
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|285K
|BTCUSD
|-1M
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|401
|USTEC
|-103K
|EURUSD
|-201
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +140.00 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +571.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -315.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Discretionary Intraday/Swing Trading. Fundamental Approach
