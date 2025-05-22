SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AL Performance lower Risk
Dennis Patrik Maucher

AL Performance lower Risk

Dennis Patrik Maucher
0 reviews
Reliability
177 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2022 423%
JFD-Live02
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 407
Profit Trades:
1 817 (75.48%)
Loss Trades:
590 (24.51%)
Best trade:
963.95 EUR
Worst trade:
-4 971.68 EUR
Gross Profit:
37 426.41 EUR (6 771 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 840.57 EUR (2 537 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (181.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 481.97 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
45.91%
Max deposit load:
4.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
1 582 (65.72%)
Short Trades:
825 (34.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
5.64 EUR
Average Profit:
20.60 EUR
Average Loss:
-40.41 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 072.19 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 253.74 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
1.98%
Annual Forecast:
24.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
6 301.80 EUR (28.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.66% (2 899.63 EUR)
By Equity:
11.75% (434.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.P 1508
.US30.P 506
.DE40.P 240
.DE30.P 153
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.P 12K
.US30.P 2K
.DE40.P 900
.DE30.P 505
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.P 74K
.US30.P 2.7M
.DE40.P 968K
.DE30.P 563K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +963.95 EUR
Worst trade: -4 972 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.27 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 072.19 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JFD-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Stable EA
No reviews
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 39 days. This comprises 3.16% of days out of 1235 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 20:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.06 03:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.06 03:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.06 03:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.05.22 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 2.15% of days out of 1025 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.22 12:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
