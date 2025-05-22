- Growth
Trades:
2 407
Profit Trades:
1 817 (75.48%)
Loss Trades:
590 (24.51%)
Best trade:
963.95 EUR
Worst trade:
-4 971.68 EUR
Gross Profit:
37 426.41 EUR (6 771 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 840.57 EUR (2 537 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (181.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 481.97 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
45.91%
Max deposit load:
4.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
1 582 (65.72%)
Short Trades:
825 (34.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
5.64 EUR
Average Profit:
20.60 EUR
Average Loss:
-40.41 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 072.19 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 253.74 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
1.98%
Annual Forecast:
24.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
6 301.80 EUR (28.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.66% (2 899.63 EUR)
By Equity:
11.75% (434.45 EUR)
