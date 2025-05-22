- Growth
Trades:
605
Profit Trades:
449 (74.21%)
Loss Trades:
156 (25.79%)
Best trade:
1 944.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 034.02 EUR
Gross Profit:
36 078.64 EUR (93 080 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 437.34 EUR (42 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (686.71 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 941.64 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
53.75%
Max deposit load:
6.48%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.49
Long Trades:
268 (44.30%)
Short Trades:
337 (55.70%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
35.77 EUR
Average Profit:
80.35 EUR
Average Loss:
-92.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 351.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 439.60 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.46%
Annual Forecast:
29.79%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.27 EUR
Maximal:
2 547.94 EUR (7.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.50% (2 547.94 EUR)
By Equity:
7.72% (1 763.66 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDc
|512
|EURUSD
|93
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDc
|18K
|EURUSD
|7.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDc
|46K
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 944.81 EUR
Worst trade: -1 034 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +686.71 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 351.22 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
