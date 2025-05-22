SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AL Performance
Dennis Patrik Maucher

AL Performance

Dennis Patrik Maucher
0 reviews
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 153%
GBEbrokers-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
605
Profit Trades:
449 (74.21%)
Loss Trades:
156 (25.79%)
Best trade:
1 944.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 034.02 EUR
Gross Profit:
36 078.64 EUR (93 080 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 437.34 EUR (42 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (686.71 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 941.64 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
53.75%
Max deposit load:
6.48%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.49
Long Trades:
268 (44.30%)
Short Trades:
337 (55.70%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
35.77 EUR
Average Profit:
80.35 EUR
Average Loss:
-92.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 351.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 439.60 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.46%
Annual Forecast:
29.79%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.27 EUR
Maximal:
2 547.94 EUR (7.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.50% (2 547.94 EUR)
By Equity:
7.72% (1 763.66 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDc 512
EURUSD 93
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDc 18K
EURUSD 7.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDc 46K
EURUSD 4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 944.81 EUR
Worst trade: -1 034 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +686.71 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 351.22 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.48 × 248
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.61 × 128
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
1.50 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
5.18 × 386
Stabiler EA
No reviews
2025.05.22 12:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.22 12:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.22 12:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.22 11:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.22 11:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.22 11:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AL Performance
999 USD per month
153%
0
0
USD
22K
EUR
79
97%
605
74%
54%
2.49
35.77
EUR
11%
1:200
Copy

