The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.48 × 248 Pepperstone-Edge03 0.61 × 128 FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server 1.50 × 4 AdmiralMarkets-Live2 5.18 × 386 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor