Guido Florian Edi Denk

ZZQuaxiPu5t3l

Guido Florian Edi Denk
0 reviews
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -49%
GBEbrokers-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
685
Profit Trades:
364 (53.13%)
Loss Trades:
321 (46.86%)
Best trade:
79.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-95.34 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 396.98 EUR (389 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 865.31 EUR (500 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (129.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.39 EUR (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
15.74%
Max deposit load:
187.67%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
471 (68.76%)
Short Trades:
214 (31.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.68 EUR
Average Profit:
6.59 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.93 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-75.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.51 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
0.52%
Annual Forecast:
6.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
727.10 EUR
Maximal:
772.92 EUR (73.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.14% (772.92 EUR)
By Equity:
19.06% (344.88 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC.c 379
DE40.c 91
XAUUSD 87
USOIL.c 50
US500.c 39
DJ30.c 30
GBPUSD 2
GBPCAD 2
AUDCAD 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
AUDNZD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC.c -218
DE40.c -149
XAUUSD -301
USOIL.c 94
US500.c -15
DJ30.c 45
GBPUSD -13
GBPCAD -6
AUDCAD -2
EURAUD 11
GBPAUD 3
AUDNZD 15
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC.c -71K
DE40.c -75K
XAUUSD -5.3K
USOIL.c 36K
US500.c -6K
DJ30.c 8K
GBPUSD -104
GBPCAD -82
AUDCAD -616
EURAUD 431
GBPAUD 558
AUDNZD 1.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.97 EUR
Worst trade: -95 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +129.39 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.10 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.08 × 466
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
1.10 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge03
1.22 × 145
GBEbrokers-Live
1.69 × 1762
Alpari-Pro.ECN
2.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
6.70 × 220
FlowBank-Live
10.47 × 207
Swissquote-Live1
15.04 × 142
Scalping
No reviews
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 22:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 20:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 18:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 13:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 18:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 13:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.24 13:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 18:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.