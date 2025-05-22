- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
685
Profit Trades:
364 (53.13%)
Loss Trades:
321 (46.86%)
Best trade:
79.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-95.34 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 396.98 EUR (389 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 865.31 EUR (500 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (129.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.39 EUR (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
15.74%
Max deposit load:
187.67%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
471 (68.76%)
Short Trades:
214 (31.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.68 EUR
Average Profit:
6.59 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.93 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-75.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.51 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
0.52%
Annual Forecast:
6.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
727.10 EUR
Maximal:
772.92 EUR (73.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.14% (772.92 EUR)
By Equity:
19.06% (344.88 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC.c
|379
|DE40.c
|91
|XAUUSD
|87
|USOIL.c
|50
|US500.c
|39
|DJ30.c
|30
|GBPUSD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC.c
|-218
|DE40.c
|-149
|XAUUSD
|-301
|USOIL.c
|94
|US500.c
|-15
|DJ30.c
|45
|GBPUSD
|-13
|GBPCAD
|-6
|AUDCAD
|-2
|EURAUD
|11
|GBPAUD
|3
|AUDNZD
|15
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC.c
|-71K
|DE40.c
|-75K
|XAUUSD
|-5.3K
|USOIL.c
|36K
|US500.c
|-6K
|DJ30.c
|8K
|GBPUSD
|-104
|GBPCAD
|-82
|AUDCAD
|-616
|EURAUD
|431
|GBPAUD
|558
|AUDNZD
|1.3K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.97 EUR
Worst trade: -95 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +129.39 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.10 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Scalping
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-49%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
EUR
EUR
31
0%
685
53%
16%
0.83
-0.68
EUR
EUR
59%
1:30