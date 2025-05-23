- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|448
|USDJPY
|280
|GBPUSD
|208
|USDCHF
|174
|AUDUSD
|108
|USDCAD
|104
|NZDUSD
|65
|EURGBP
|42
|EURCHF
|7
|AUDNZD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|34
|USDJPY
|29
|GBPUSD
|28
|USDCHF
|59
|AUDUSD
|30
|USDCAD
|29
|NZDUSD
|14
|EURGBP
|11
|EURCHF
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|11K
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|USDCHF
|2.4K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|USDCAD
|2.7K
|NZDUSD
|657
|EURGBP
|771
|EURCHF
|280
|AUDNZD
|59
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexBrokerInc-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.00 × 7
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.25 × 151
|
MTCOOK-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.29 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.29 × 1562
|
JustForex-Live
|0.30 × 217
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.32 × 53
|
Axiory-Live
|0.32 × 34
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.33 × 851
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 386
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.34 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.35 × 106
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.36 × 80
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.38 × 32
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.38 × 37
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.39 × 263
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.39 × 1397
TrustCore-Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth
Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with TrustCore-Grid, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, and NZDUSD—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.
Why Subscribe to TrustCore-Grid?
- Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 5 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.
- AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.
- Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.
- Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.
Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, TrustCore-Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:
- Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.
- Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.
- Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!
Why TrustCore-Grid Stands Out
- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.
Join the Future of Trading!
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, TrustCore-Grid offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀
Subscribe Today and let TrustCore-Grid trade smarter for you!
