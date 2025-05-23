SignalsSections
Brijesh Jaiswal

Trust Core Grid

Brijesh Jaiswal
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 719%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 440
Profit Trades:
1 201 (83.40%)
Loss Trades:
239 (16.60%)
Best trade:
59.01 USD
Worst trade:
-107.24 USD
Gross Profit:
1 027.91 USD (79 647 pips)
Gross Loss:
-790.21 USD (56 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (22.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.58 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
78.48%
Max deposit load:
94.07%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
809 (56.18%)
Short Trades:
631 (43.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
-3.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-0.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-278.72 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
24.01%
Annual Forecast:
291.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
292.20 USD (63.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.15% (292.20 USD)
By Equity:
65.80% (281.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 448
USDJPY 280
GBPUSD 208
USDCHF 174
AUDUSD 108
USDCAD 104
NZDUSD 65
EURGBP 42
EURCHF 7
AUDNZD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 34
USDJPY 29
GBPUSD 28
USDCHF 59
AUDUSD 30
USDCAD 29
NZDUSD 14
EURGBP 11
EURCHF 2
AUDNZD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 11K
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPUSD 2K
USDCHF 2.4K
AUDUSD 2.5K
USDCAD 2.7K
NZDUSD 657
EURGBP 771
EURCHF 280
AUDNZD 59
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.01 USD
Worst trade: -107 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real26
0.00 × 2
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 151
MTCOOK-Live
0.25 × 4
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.29 × 1562
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
UniverseWheel-Live
0.32 × 53
Axiory-Live
0.32 × 34
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 851
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 106
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.36 × 80
Axi-US07-Live
0.38 × 32
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.39 × 263
ICMarkets-Live18
0.39 × 1397
TrustCore-Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth

Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with TrustCore-Grid, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, and NZDUSD—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.

Why Subscribe to TrustCore-Grid?

  • Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 5 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.
  • AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.
  • Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.
  • Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.

Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?

With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, TrustCore-Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:

  • Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.
  • Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.
  • Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!

Why TrustCore-Grid Stands Out

  • Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.
  • Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.
  • Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.

Join the Future of Trading!

Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, TrustCore-Grid offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀

Subscribe Today and let TrustCore-Grid trade smarter for you!


No reviews
