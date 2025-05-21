- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
225
Profit Trades:
163 (72.44%)
Loss Trades:
62 (27.56%)
Best trade:
84.10 USD
Worst trade:
-53.25 USD
Gross Profit:
1 408.22 USD (1 747 864 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 341.86 USD (293 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (65.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
135.40 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
20.41%
Max deposit load:
17.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
124 (55.11%)
Short Trades:
101 (44.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
8.64 USD
Average Loss:
-21.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-134.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.26 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.27%
Annual Forecast:
39.68%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.82 USD
Maximal:
144.87 USD (309.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.01% (143.85 USD)
By Equity:
13.01% (77.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|197
|BTCUSD
|16
|ETHUSD
|3
|EURAUD+
|2
|USDCHF+
|2
|EURGBP+
|2
|GBPNZD+
|1
|NAS100.r
|1
|XAUUSD+
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|-78
|BTCUSD
|17
|ETHUSD
|75
|EURAUD+
|60
|USDCHF+
|23
|EURGBP+
|-10
|GBPNZD+
|-13
|NAS100.r
|-26
|XAUUSD+
|18
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|1.5K
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|ETHUSD
|33K
|EURAUD+
|1.3K
|USDCHF+
|608
|EURGBP+
|-51
|GBPNZD+
|-1.1K
|NAS100.r
|-13K
|XAUUSD+
|1.8K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.10 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🚀 AI Smart FX Scalper
High-performance signals powered by Artificial Intelligence.
Scalping EURUSD on H1 with precision entries, strict SL/TP, and advanced risk management.
✅ Real Account | No Martingale | High Leverage
📈 Long-Term Goal: +3200% return in 5 years
Join the smart way to grow your capital sustainably.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
724
USD
USD
32
80%
225
72%
20%
1.04
0.29
USD
USD
21%
1:500