Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AI Smart FX Scalper
Rafel Salgueiro Santacreu

AI Smart FX Scalper

Rafel Salgueiro Santacreu
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
225
Profit Trades:
163 (72.44%)
Loss Trades:
62 (27.56%)
Best trade:
84.10 USD
Worst trade:
-53.25 USD
Gross Profit:
1 408.22 USD (1 747 864 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 341.86 USD (293 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (65.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
135.40 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
20.41%
Max deposit load:
17.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
124 (55.11%)
Short Trades:
101 (44.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
8.64 USD
Average Loss:
-21.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-134.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.26 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.27%
Annual Forecast:
39.68%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.82 USD
Maximal:
144.87 USD (309.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.01% (143.85 USD)
By Equity:
13.01% (77.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 197
BTCUSD 16
ETHUSD 3
EURAUD+ 2
USDCHF+ 2
EURGBP+ 2
GBPNZD+ 1
NAS100.r 1
XAUUSD+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ -78
BTCUSD 17
ETHUSD 75
EURAUD+ 60
USDCHF+ 23
EURGBP+ -10
GBPNZD+ -13
NAS100.r -26
XAUUSD+ 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 1.5K
BTCUSD 1.4M
ETHUSD 33K
EURAUD+ 1.3K
USDCHF+ 608
EURGBP+ -51
GBPNZD+ -1.1K
NAS100.r -13K
XAUUSD+ 1.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.10 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
19.54 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 5
364.00 × 1
🚀 AI Smart FX Scalper
High-performance signals powered by Artificial Intelligence.
Scalping EURUSD on H1 with precision entries, strict SL/TP, and advanced risk management.
✅ Real Account | No Martingale | High Leverage
📈 Long-Term Goal: +3200% return in 5 years
Join the smart way to grow your capital sustainably.


No reviews
