SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TTS CT Novry Simanjuntak Master 14
Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak

TTS CT Novry Simanjuntak Master 14

Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
135 (52.52%)
Loss Trades:
122 (47.47%)
Best trade:
127.15 USD
Worst trade:
-107.02 USD
Gross Profit:
2 599.92 USD (216 883 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 280.32 USD (177 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (348.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
506.44 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
16.74%
Max deposit load:
12.64%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.44
Long Trades:
213 (82.88%)
Short Trades:
44 (17.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
19.26 USD
Average Loss:
-18.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-452.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-452.79 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
26.07%
Annual Forecast:
316.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
108.41 USD
Maximal:
728.11 USD (43.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.65% (728.11 USD)
By Equity:
12.69% (211.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 257
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 320
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 39K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +127.15 USD
Worst trade: -107 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +348.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -452.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 4
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 48
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 9
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal08
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Longhorn-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 26
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 45
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 31
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-2
0.00 × 1
74 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.06 05:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.43% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 08:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.28 23:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 224 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 16:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.46% of days out of 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 01:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 207 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 20:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 01:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 193 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 08:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 193 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 18:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.56% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 07:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TTS CT Novry Simanjuntak Master 14
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
35
100%
257
52%
17%
1.14
1.24
USD
44%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.