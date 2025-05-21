- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
135 (52.52%)
Loss Trades:
122 (47.47%)
Best trade:
127.15 USD
Worst trade:
-107.02 USD
Gross Profit:
2 599.92 USD (216 883 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 280.32 USD (177 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (348.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
506.44 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
16.74%
Max deposit load:
12.64%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.44
Long Trades:
213 (82.88%)
Short Trades:
44 (17.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
19.26 USD
Average Loss:
-18.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-452.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-452.79 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
26.07%
Annual Forecast:
316.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
108.41 USD
Maximal:
728.11 USD (43.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.65% (728.11 USD)
By Equity:
12.69% (211.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|257
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|320
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +127.15 USD
Worst trade: -107 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +348.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -452.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 26
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 45
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
35
100%
257
52%
17%
1.14
1.24
USD
USD
44%
1:500