- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
916
Profit Trades:
549 (59.93%)
Loss Trades:
367 (40.07%)
Best trade:
26.07 USD
Worst trade:
-9.75 USD
Gross Profit:
1 059.81 USD (100 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-432.32 USD (45 791 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (9.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.27 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
68.85%
Max deposit load:
22.57%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.75
Long Trades:
588 (64.19%)
Short Trades:
328 (35.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
1.93 USD
Average Loss:
-1.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-32.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.36 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
13.87%
Annual Forecast:
168.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.36 USD (4.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.13% (34.34 USD)
By Equity:
69.03% (452.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|96
|EURAUD
|88
|GBPJPY
|84
|USDJPY
|82
|USDCHF
|80
|AUDJPY
|75
|USDCAD
|65
|EURGBP
|65
|NZDJPY
|63
|EURUSD
|62
|GBPUSD
|58
|AUDUSD
|54
|NZDUSD
|44
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|54
|EURAUD
|40
|GBPJPY
|46
|USDJPY
|41
|USDCHF
|79
|AUDJPY
|35
|USDCAD
|43
|EURGBP
|54
|NZDJPY
|36
|EURUSD
|57
|GBPUSD
|56
|AUDUSD
|47
|NZDUSD
|40
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|4.9K
|EURAUD
|4.1K
|GBPJPY
|4.9K
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|USDCHF
|2.7K
|AUDJPY
|5.6K
|USDCAD
|4.6K
|EURGBP
|4.7K
|NZDJPY
|3.6K
|EURUSD
|6.2K
|GBPUSD
|3.3K
|AUDUSD
|3.5K
|NZDUSD
|3.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.07 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
FullertonMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.10 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.13 × 15
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.24 × 161
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.32 × 522
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.37 × 126
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.44 × 170
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.54 × 26
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.56 × 9
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.59 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.61 × 190
|
ForexClub-MT4 Real Server
|0.62 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.65 × 1598
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.67 × 1008
|
EGlobal-Cent7
|0.79 × 43
此账户创建于2025年05月07日！入金500U，出金200U！
This account was created on May 07, 2025! Deposit 500U, withdraw 200U！
