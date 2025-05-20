SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PeacockFeather 13Pairs
Quan Hui Guo

PeacockFeather 13Pairs

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 147%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
916
Profit Trades:
549 (59.93%)
Loss Trades:
367 (40.07%)
Best trade:
26.07 USD
Worst trade:
-9.75 USD
Gross Profit:
1 059.81 USD (100 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-432.32 USD (45 791 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (9.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.27 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
68.85%
Max deposit load:
22.57%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.75
Long Trades:
588 (64.19%)
Short Trades:
328 (35.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
1.93 USD
Average Loss:
-1.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-32.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.36 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
13.87%
Annual Forecast:
168.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.36 USD (4.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.13% (34.34 USD)
By Equity:
69.03% (452.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 96
EURAUD 88
GBPJPY 84
USDJPY 82
USDCHF 80
AUDJPY 75
USDCAD 65
EURGBP 65
NZDJPY 63
EURUSD 62
GBPUSD 58
AUDUSD 54
NZDUSD 44
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 54
EURAUD 40
GBPJPY 46
USDJPY 41
USDCHF 79
AUDJPY 35
USDCAD 43
EURGBP 54
NZDJPY 36
EURUSD 57
GBPUSD 56
AUDUSD 47
NZDUSD 40
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 4.9K
EURAUD 4.1K
GBPJPY 4.9K
USDJPY 2.7K
USDCHF 2.7K
AUDJPY 5.6K
USDCAD 4.6K
EURGBP 4.7K
NZDJPY 3.6K
EURUSD 6.2K
GBPUSD 3.3K
AUDUSD 3.5K
NZDUSD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.07 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 18
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
FullertonMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live02
0.10 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.13 × 15
EuropeFX1-Live
0.24 × 161
ICMarkets-Live04
0.32 × 522
ForexTime-ECN
0.37 × 126
ICMarkets-Live05
0.44 × 170
TickmillUK-Live03
0.54 × 26
SGTMarkets-Live
0.56 × 9
TradersWay-Live
0.59 × 41
Tickmill-Live05
0.61 × 190
ForexClub-MT4 Real Server
0.62 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.65 × 1598
ICMarkets-Live22
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 1008
EGlobal-Cent7
0.79 × 43
此账户创建于2025年05月07日！入金500U，出金200U！

This account was created on May 07, 2025! Deposit 500U, withdraw 200U！

No reviews
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 14:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.15 07:33
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 00:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 19:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 18:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 17:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 09:40
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 05:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 02:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 09:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
