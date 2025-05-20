SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PeacockFeather EURUSD
Quan Hui Guo

PeacockFeather EURUSD

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 532%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
986
Profit Trades:
748 (75.86%)
Loss Trades:
238 (24.14%)
Best trade:
82.20 USD
Worst trade:
-15.91 USD
Gross Profit:
1 909.60 USD (112 122 pips)
Gross Loss:
-721.61 USD (58 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (23.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.83 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
93.31%
Max deposit load:
41.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.01
Long Trades:
508 (51.52%)
Short Trades:
478 (48.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
2.55 USD
Average Loss:
-3.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-84.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.80 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
11.24%
Annual Forecast:
136.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.35 USD
Maximal:
84.80 USD (12.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.83% (71.18 USD)
By Equity:
59.49% (297.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 986
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 54K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +82.20 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 51
FullertonMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 7
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.13 × 15
RistonCapital-Real
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live05
0.22 × 18
EuropeFX1-Live
0.25 × 157
ForexTime-ECN
0.38 × 73
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.59 × 1392
ICMarkets-Live22
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 1008
Tickmill-Live05
0.75 × 28
EGlobal-Cent7
0.79 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.82 × 125
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.83 × 583
XM.COM-Real 20
0.83 × 6
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.85 × 207
此账户创建于2025年04月16日！入金400U，出金800U！

This account was created on April 16, 2025! Deposit 400U, withdraw 800U!



No reviews
2025.06.25 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.13 00:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 22:12
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 14:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 12:46
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.12 11:40
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.31 07:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.30 12:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.30 11:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 11:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 13:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PeacockFeather EURUSD
30 USD per month
532%
0
0
USD
788
USD
36
100%
986
75%
93%
2.64
1.20
USD
59%
1:500
Copy

