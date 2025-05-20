- Growth
Trades:
986
Profit Trades:
748 (75.86%)
Loss Trades:
238 (24.14%)
Best trade:
82.20 USD
Worst trade:
-15.91 USD
Gross Profit:
1 909.60 USD (112 122 pips)
Gross Loss:
-721.61 USD (58 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (23.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.83 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
93.31%
Max deposit load:
41.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.01
Long Trades:
508 (51.52%)
Short Trades:
478 (48.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
2.55 USD
Average Loss:
-3.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-84.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.80 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
11.24%
Annual Forecast:
136.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.35 USD
Maximal:
84.80 USD (12.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.83% (71.18 USD)
By Equity:
59.49% (297.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|986
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|54K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +82.20 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 51
|
FullertonMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 7
|
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.13 × 15
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.22 × 18
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.25 × 157
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.38 × 73
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.59 × 1392
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.67 × 1008
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.75 × 28
|
EGlobal-Cent7
|0.79 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.82 × 125
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.83 × 583
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.83 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.85 × 207
此账户创建于2025年04月16日！入金400U，出金800U！
This account was created on April 16, 2025! Deposit 400U, withdraw 800U!
No reviews
