Jaroslav Rajcher

Happy EAs Portfolio High Risk

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 reviews
Reliability
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 178%
Ava-Real 6
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 929
Profit Trades:
5 454 (78.71%)
Loss Trades:
1 475 (21.29%)
Best trade:
28 384.64 USD
Worst trade:
-11 240.96 USD
Gross Profit:
374 434.13 USD (1 663 104 pips)
Gross Loss:
-196 603.92 USD (876 878 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (300.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42 518.71 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.51%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
102
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
7.45
Long Trades:
3 698 (53.37%)
Short Trades:
3 231 (46.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
25.66 USD
Average Profit:
68.65 USD
Average Loss:
-133.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-12 744.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23 854.66 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.31%
Annual Forecast:
40.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23 854.66 USD (11.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.06% (21 383.92 USD)
By Equity:
70.68% (149 272.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 2227
GBPUSD 991
EURJPY 848
EURCHF 709
AUDUSD 709
EURUSD 485
USDCAD 447
EURGBP 237
USDCHF 160
NZDUSD 116
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 15K
GBPUSD 5.9K
EURJPY 25K
EURCHF 27K
AUDUSD 16K
EURUSD 81K
USDCAD 18
EURGBP 1.7K
USDCHF 583
NZDUSD 4.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 231K
GBPUSD 70K
EURJPY 189K
EURCHF 80K
AUDUSD 80K
EURUSD 71K
USDCAD 31K
EURGBP 17K
USDCHF 11K
NZDUSD 29K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28 384.64 USD
Worst trade: -11 241 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +300.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 744.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.43 × 173
www.happyforex.de
No reviews
2025.09.24 00:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 20:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 19:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 18:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 07:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 09:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.03 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 10:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 10:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.06.26 03:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.23 16:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 03:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 01:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 00:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 07:44
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
