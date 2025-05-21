SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Equitrap EA
Falah Rahma Sari

Equitrap EA

Falah Rahma Sari
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 744%
Exness-Real33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
110
Profit Trades:
103 (93.63%)
Loss Trades:
7 (6.36%)
Best trade:
54.07 USD
Worst trade:
-250.72 USD
Gross Profit:
4 799.93 USD (9 232 413 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 081.47 USD (10 814 753 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
84 (3 887.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 887.43 USD (84)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading activity:
98.91%
Max deposit load:
15.96%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
3.44
Long Trades:
110 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.44
Expected Payoff:
33.80 USD
Average Profit:
46.60 USD
Average Loss:
-154.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 081.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 081.47 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
16.58%
Annual Forecast:
201.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 081.47 USD (24.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.65% (1 081.47 USD)
By Equity:
82.95% (2 767.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
BTCUSD 24
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.3K
BTCUSD -589
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.3M
BTCUSD -5.9M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.07 USD
Worst trade: -251 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 84
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 887.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 081.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GMI-Live12
0.00 × 1
Axi-US06-Live
2.94 × 16
Exness-Real16
6.79 × 203
Exness-Real29
8.81 × 213
Exness-Real4
20.80 × 5
Exness-Real
26.55 × 449
contact me :
t.me/equilabs
equilabs.ai@gmail.com
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.