- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
110
Profit Trades:
103 (93.63%)
Loss Trades:
7 (6.36%)
Best trade:
54.07 USD
Worst trade:
-250.72 USD
Gross Profit:
4 799.93 USD (9 232 413 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 081.47 USD (10 814 753 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
84 (3 887.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 887.43 USD (84)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading activity:
98.91%
Max deposit load:
15.96%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
3.44
Long Trades:
110 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.44
Expected Payoff:
33.80 USD
Average Profit:
46.60 USD
Average Loss:
-154.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 081.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 081.47 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
16.58%
Annual Forecast:
201.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 081.47 USD (24.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.65% (1 081.47 USD)
By Equity:
82.95% (2 767.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|BTCUSD
|24
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|BTCUSD
|-589
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3M
|BTCUSD
|-5.9M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
contact me :
t.me/equilabs
equilabs.ai@gmail.com
