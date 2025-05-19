- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
269 (91.18%)
Loss Trades:
26 (8.81%)
Best trade:
8.64 USD
Worst trade:
-15.89 USD
Gross Profit:
338.70 USD (33 729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-293.38 USD (29 327 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (40.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.53 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
88.31%
Max deposit load:
31.04%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
151 (51.19%)
Short Trades:
144 (48.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.15 USD
Average Profit:
1.26 USD
Average Loss:
-11.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-30.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.32%
Annual Forecast:
270.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.60 USD
Maximal:
46.93 USD (35.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.96% (46.25 USD)
By Equity:
52.98% (32.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|101
|EURUSD
|74
|XAUUSD
|45
|NZDUSD
|38
|AUDUSD
|37
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|12
|XAUUSD
|-8
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|-831
|NZDUSD
|279
|AUDUSD
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.64 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.22 × 54
1% Trader Breakzone Strategy :
✅Pair : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
✅NO Martingale Strategy
✅USING TP & SL
✅SINGLE ENTRY
✅RECOMMENDED BALANCE : MIN $100
🏢ADMIN : +62 812-9777-2229 (Whatsapp Only)
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1350 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
USD
122
USD
USD
35
100%
295
91%
88%
1.15
0.15
USD
USD
53%
1:500