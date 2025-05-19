SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Breakzone Minerva
Ni Kadek Petikratmini

Breakzone Minerva

Ni Kadek Petikratmini
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1350 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
269 (91.18%)
Loss Trades:
26 (8.81%)
Best trade:
8.64 USD
Worst trade:
-15.89 USD
Gross Profit:
338.70 USD (33 729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-293.38 USD (29 327 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (40.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.53 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
88.31%
Max deposit load:
31.04%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
151 (51.19%)
Short Trades:
144 (48.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.15 USD
Average Profit:
1.26 USD
Average Loss:
-11.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-30.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.32%
Annual Forecast:
270.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.60 USD
Maximal:
46.93 USD (35.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.96% (46.25 USD)
By Equity:
52.98% (32.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 101
EURUSD 74
XAUUSD 45
NZDUSD 38
AUDUSD 37
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 16
EURUSD 12
XAUUSD -8
NZDUSD 3
AUDUSD 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 1.1K
XAUUSD -831
NZDUSD 279
AUDUSD 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.64 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.22 × 54
21 more...
1% Trader Breakzone Strategy :

✅Pair : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
✅NO Martingale Strategy
✅USING TP & SL
✅SINGLE ENTRY
✅RECOMMENDED BALANCE : MIN $100


🏢ADMIN : +62 812-9777-2229 (Whatsapp Only)


No reviews
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 11:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.58% of days out of 173 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 00:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 01:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 150 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 21:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 09:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 12:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 07:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 05:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.19 07:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.18 18:47
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 16:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 01:37
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 00:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 14:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.16 07:44
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.