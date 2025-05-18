SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ALPHA HERO
Andy Halim

ALPHA HERO

Andy Halim
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 396
Profit Trades:
1 957 (81.67%)
Loss Trades:
439 (18.32%)
Best trade:
11 409.84 USD
Worst trade:
-2 906.27 USD
Gross Profit:
185 790.33 USD (247 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95 046.05 USD (251 453 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (1 627.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 667.53 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
97.67%
Max deposit load:
9.87%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.64
Long Trades:
1 274 (53.17%)
Short Trades:
1 122 (46.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
37.87 USD
Average Profit:
94.94 USD
Average Loss:
-216.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-11 955.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 675.91 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
5.60%
Annual Forecast:
67.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13 675.91 USD (5.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.40% (13 675.91 USD)
By Equity:
19.07% (39 793.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD 1091
GBPUSD 637
EURUSD 457
XAUUSD 158
EURGBP 38
archived 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 24K
GBPUSD 22K
EURUSD 10K
XAUUSD 3.1K
EURGBP 376
archived 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD -3K
GBPUSD -14K
EURUSD 243
XAUUSD 13K
EURGBP -674
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11 409.84 USD
Worst trade: -2 906 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 627.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11 955.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 3
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 2
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
Klimex-Live
0.00 × 5
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 3
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
259 more...
No reviews
2026.01.13 03:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 09:56
2026.01.12 09:56
High current drawdown in 76958% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 11:04
2025.12.05 14:42
2025.11.20 20:11
2025.11.12 16:21
2025.11.11 22:10
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
