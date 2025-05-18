- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 396
Profit Trades:
1 957 (81.67%)
Loss Trades:
439 (18.32%)
Best trade:
11 409.84 USD
Worst trade:
-2 906.27 USD
Gross Profit:
185 790.33 USD (247 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95 046.05 USD (251 453 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (1 627.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 667.53 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
97.67%
Max deposit load:
9.87%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.64
Long Trades:
1 274 (53.17%)
Short Trades:
1 122 (46.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
37.87 USD
Average Profit:
94.94 USD
Average Loss:
-216.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-11 955.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 675.91 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
5.60%
Annual Forecast:
67.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13 675.91 USD (5.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.40% (13 675.91 USD)
By Equity:
19.07% (39 793.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|1091
|GBPUSD
|637
|EURUSD
|457
|XAUUSD
|158
|EURGBP
|38
|archived
|15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|24K
|GBPUSD
|22K
|EURUSD
|10K
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|EURGBP
|376
|archived
|31K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|-3K
|GBPUSD
|-14K
|EURUSD
|243
|XAUUSD
|13K
|EURGBP
|-674
|archived
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 3
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Klimex-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
