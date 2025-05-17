SignalsSections
Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima

COPY 22 XP AP

Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 964
Profit Trades:
2 159 (54.46%)
Loss Trades:
1 805 (45.53%)
Best trade:
1 700.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 344.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
326 993.00 BRL (549 703 pips)
Gross Loss:
-296 470.00 BRL (509 938 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (2 280.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 420.00 BRL (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
25.20%
Max deposit load:
1.26%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
147
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
2 004 (50.55%)
Short Trades:
1 960 (49.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
7.70 BRL
Average Profit:
151.46 BRL
Average Loss:
-164.25 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-4 959.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 959.00 BRL (12)
Monthly growth:
2.82%
Annual Forecast:
34.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 661.00 BRL
Maximal:
12 427.00 BRL (4.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.74% (12 347.00 BRL)
By Equity:
0.81% (2 285.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 1257
WINQ25 924
WINV25 919
WINM25 717
WING26 147
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 11K
WINQ25 -2.1K
WINV25 5.2K
WINM25 532
WING26 -1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 31K
WINQ25 -20K
WINV25 27K
WINM25 12K
WING26 -9.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 700.00 BRL
Worst trade: -1 344 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 280.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 959.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GenialInvestimentos-PRD
2.45 × 53
XPMT5-PRD
6.23 × 219
No reviews
2025.09.10 20:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.82% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 20:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 10:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.01 20:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 19:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 21:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.25 20:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.25 19:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.25 18:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.24 13:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.23 14:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 15:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.09 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 13:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.06 16:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 18:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.17 02:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
