Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda

EA Revolution

Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
0 reviews
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 889
Profit Trades:
1 047 (55.42%)
Loss Trades:
842 (44.57%)
Best trade:
424.41 USD
Worst trade:
-837.50 USD
Gross Profit:
24 209.10 USD (3 146 187 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 591.91 USD (4 242 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (11.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
781.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
95.43%
Max deposit load:
96.06%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
1 436 (76.02%)
Short Trades:
453 (23.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.73 USD
Average Profit:
23.12 USD
Average Loss:
-30.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-827.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-837.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
18.11%
Annual Forecast:
219.77%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 674.34 USD
Maximal:
3 080.66 USD (83.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.83% (2 274.96 USD)
By Equity:
32.96% (182.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 341
US500 337
AUDUSD 268
XAUUSD 240
EURUSD 226
US30 103
DE40 58
TSLA.NAS 57
USTEC 39
DAVE.NAS 35
XAGUSD 23
BTCUSD 19
EURJPY 19
ZM.NAS 18
RBLX.NYSE 17
BABA.NYSE 16
NVDA.NAS 8
GBPUSD 8
AMZN.NAS 7
MRNA.NAS 7
GBPJPY 6
INVH.NYSE 6
MSFT.NAS 5
Cotton_K5 4
OPEN.NAS 4
AAPL.NAS 3
USDCAD 2
QS.NYSE 2
VRTX.NAS 1
LULU.NAS 1
PDD.NAS 1
XTIUSD 1
INTC.NAS 1
GILD.NAS 1
BKNG.NAS 1
Sbean_K5 1
CSCO.NAS 1
PEP.NAS 1
KO.NYSE 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 734
US500 1.1K
AUDUSD 123
XAUUSD -896
EURUSD -983
US30 39
DE40 389
TSLA.NAS -130
USTEC 210
DAVE.NAS 601
XAGUSD -172
BTCUSD -101
EURJPY -25
ZM.NAS -478
RBLX.NYSE -224
BABA.NYSE 322
NVDA.NAS -309
GBPUSD -356
AMZN.NAS -265
MRNA.NAS -219
GBPJPY -34
INVH.NYSE 0
MSFT.NAS -54
Cotton_K5 -630
OPEN.NAS -191
AAPL.NAS 276
USDCAD 91
QS.NYSE -47
VRTX.NAS 26
LULU.NAS 0
PDD.NAS 23
XTIUSD 3
INTC.NAS -54
GILD.NAS 12
BKNG.NAS -54
Sbean_K5 -39
CSCO.NAS -52
PEP.NAS 6
KO.NYSE -12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 16K
US500 39K
AUDUSD 6.3K
XAUUSD -1.8K
EURUSD 787
US30 -92K
DE40 317K
TSLA.NAS -901
USTEC 27K
DAVE.NAS 167K
XAGUSD -9.8K
BTCUSD -1.4M
EURJPY -530
ZM.NAS -13K
RBLX.NYSE -32K
BABA.NYSE 2.3K
NVDA.NAS -3.3K
GBPUSD -99
AMZN.NAS -39K
MRNA.NAS -4.4K
GBPJPY -1.8K
INVH.NYSE -277
MSFT.NAS -2.8K
Cotton_K5 -628
OPEN.NAS -509
AAPL.NAS 38K
USDCAD 253
QS.NYSE -350
VRTX.NAS 1.1K
LULU.NAS 219
PDD.NAS 2.6K
XTIUSD 6
INTC.NAS -135
GILD.NAS 137
BKNG.NAS -27K
Sbean_K5 -984
CSCO.NAS -329
PEP.NAS 384
KO.NYSE -59K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +424.41 USD
Worst trade: -838 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -827.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.38 × 16
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
145 more...
EA Revolution trading signal


This signal is a high risk one. The risk is based on a 6000USD account. Be aware of the risk

No reviews
2025.06.11 20:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 14:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 14:16
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Revolution
30 USD per month
-62%
0
0
USD
418
USD
59
82%
1 889
55%
95%
0.94
-0.73
USD
97%
1:500
Copy

