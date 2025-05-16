- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
Trades:
1 889
Profit Trades:
1 047 (55.42%)
Loss Trades:
842 (44.57%)
Best trade:
424.41 USD
Worst trade:
-837.50 USD
Gross Profit:
24 209.10 USD (3 146 187 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 591.91 USD (4 242 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (11.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
781.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
95.43%
Max deposit load:
96.06%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
1 436 (76.02%)
Short Trades:
453 (23.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.73 USD
Average Profit:
23.12 USD
Average Loss:
-30.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-827.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-837.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
18.11%
Annual Forecast:
219.77%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 674.34 USD
Maximal:
3 080.66 USD (83.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.83% (2 274.96 USD)
By Equity:
32.96% (182.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|341
|US500
|337
|AUDUSD
|268
|XAUUSD
|240
|EURUSD
|226
|US30
|103
|DE40
|58
|TSLA.NAS
|57
|USTEC
|39
|DAVE.NAS
|35
|XAGUSD
|23
|BTCUSD
|19
|EURJPY
|19
|ZM.NAS
|18
|RBLX.NYSE
|17
|BABA.NYSE
|16
|NVDA.NAS
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|AMZN.NAS
|7
|MRNA.NAS
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|INVH.NYSE
|6
|MSFT.NAS
|5
|Cotton_K5
|4
|OPEN.NAS
|4
|AAPL.NAS
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|QS.NYSE
|2
|VRTX.NAS
|1
|LULU.NAS
|1
|PDD.NAS
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
|INTC.NAS
|1
|GILD.NAS
|1
|BKNG.NAS
|1
|Sbean_K5
|1
|CSCO.NAS
|1
|PEP.NAS
|1
|KO.NYSE
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|734
|US500
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|123
|XAUUSD
|-896
|EURUSD
|-983
|US30
|39
|DE40
|389
|TSLA.NAS
|-130
|USTEC
|210
|DAVE.NAS
|601
|XAGUSD
|-172
|BTCUSD
|-101
|EURJPY
|-25
|ZM.NAS
|-478
|RBLX.NYSE
|-224
|BABA.NYSE
|322
|NVDA.NAS
|-309
|GBPUSD
|-356
|AMZN.NAS
|-265
|MRNA.NAS
|-219
|GBPJPY
|-34
|INVH.NYSE
|0
|MSFT.NAS
|-54
|Cotton_K5
|-630
|OPEN.NAS
|-191
|AAPL.NAS
|276
|USDCAD
|91
|QS.NYSE
|-47
|VRTX.NAS
|26
|LULU.NAS
|0
|PDD.NAS
|23
|XTIUSD
|3
|INTC.NAS
|-54
|GILD.NAS
|12
|BKNG.NAS
|-54
|Sbean_K5
|-39
|CSCO.NAS
|-52
|PEP.NAS
|6
|KO.NYSE
|-12
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|16K
|US500
|39K
|AUDUSD
|6.3K
|XAUUSD
|-1.8K
|EURUSD
|787
|US30
|-92K
|DE40
|317K
|TSLA.NAS
|-901
|USTEC
|27K
|DAVE.NAS
|167K
|XAGUSD
|-9.8K
|BTCUSD
|-1.4M
|EURJPY
|-530
|ZM.NAS
|-13K
|RBLX.NYSE
|-32K
|BABA.NYSE
|2.3K
|NVDA.NAS
|-3.3K
|GBPUSD
|-99
|AMZN.NAS
|-39K
|MRNA.NAS
|-4.4K
|GBPJPY
|-1.8K
|INVH.NYSE
|-277
|MSFT.NAS
|-2.8K
|Cotton_K5
|-628
|OPEN.NAS
|-509
|AAPL.NAS
|38K
|USDCAD
|253
|QS.NYSE
|-350
|VRTX.NAS
|1.1K
|LULU.NAS
|219
|PDD.NAS
|2.6K
|XTIUSD
|6
|INTC.NAS
|-135
|GILD.NAS
|137
|BKNG.NAS
|-27K
|Sbean_K5
|-984
|CSCO.NAS
|-329
|PEP.NAS
|384
|KO.NYSE
|-59K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +424.41 USD
Worst trade: -838 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -827.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.38 × 16
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
EA Revolution trading signal
This signal is a high risk one. The risk is based on a 6000USD account. Be aware of the risk
30 USD per month
-62%
0
0
USD
USD
418
USD
USD
59
82%
1 889
55%
95%
0.94
-0.73
USD
USD
97%
1:500