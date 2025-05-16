SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / IndonesiaPride
Victor Axel

IndonesiaPride

Victor Axel
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
869
Profit Trades:
371 (42.69%)
Loss Trades:
498 (57.31%)
Best trade:
995.00 USD
Worst trade:
-969.25 USD
Gross Profit:
100 438.80 USD (1 139 815 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100 264.57 USD (1 039 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (4 843.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 843.84 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
92.45%
Max deposit load:
26.06%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
526 (60.53%)
Short Trades:
343 (39.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
270.72 USD
Average Loss:
-201.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-4 851.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 978.68 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-12.75%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 803.45 USD
Maximal:
11 680.42 USD (61.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.99% (11 680.42 USD)
By Equity:
14.37% (2 691.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 728
EURJPY 40
GBPJPY 34
CHFJPY 16
USDJPY 11
AUDJPY 8
CADJPY 8
EURUSD 5
GBPUSD 5
NZDJPY 4
USDCAD 3
NZDUSD 3
AUDUSD 2
EURGBP 1
EURNZD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4K
EURJPY -812
GBPJPY -2K
CHFJPY -719
USDJPY -848
AUDJPY 963
CADJPY -967
EURUSD -246
GBPUSD 51
NZDJPY 795
USDCAD 16
NZDUSD 67
AUDUSD 10
EURGBP 124
EURNZD -181
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 115K
EURJPY -2.8K
GBPJPY -7.3K
CHFJPY -2.5K
USDJPY -3.3K
AUDJPY 4K
CADJPY -4.7K
EURUSD -1.2K
GBPUSD -43
NZDJPY 4.2K
USDCAD 150
NZDUSD 192
AUDUSD -185
EURGBP 201
EURNZD -568
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +995.00 USD
Worst trade: -969 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 843.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 851.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
318 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

XAUUSD only.


Complete trading plans only with Pending Orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profits

No reviews
2025.12.15 19:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 06:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.07 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 14:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 13:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 07:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 05:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 12:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 01:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 13:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.16 14:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.16 11:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.16 07:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
IndonesiaPride
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
38
0%
869
42%
92%
1.00
0.20
USD
58%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.