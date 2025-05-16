- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
869
Profit Trades:
371 (42.69%)
Loss Trades:
498 (57.31%)
Best trade:
995.00 USD
Worst trade:
-969.25 USD
Gross Profit:
100 438.80 USD (1 139 815 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100 264.57 USD (1 039 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (4 843.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 843.84 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
92.45%
Max deposit load:
26.06%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
526 (60.53%)
Short Trades:
343 (39.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
270.72 USD
Average Loss:
-201.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-4 851.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 978.68 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-12.75%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 803.45 USD
Maximal:
11 680.42 USD (61.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.99% (11 680.42 USD)
By Equity:
14.37% (2 691.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|728
|EURJPY
|40
|GBPJPY
|34
|CHFJPY
|16
|USDJPY
|11
|AUDJPY
|8
|CADJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|NZDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4K
|EURJPY
|-812
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|CHFJPY
|-719
|USDJPY
|-848
|AUDJPY
|963
|CADJPY
|-967
|EURUSD
|-246
|GBPUSD
|51
|NZDJPY
|795
|USDCAD
|16
|NZDUSD
|67
|AUDUSD
|10
|EURGBP
|124
|EURNZD
|-181
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|115K
|EURJPY
|-2.8K
|GBPJPY
|-7.3K
|CHFJPY
|-2.5K
|USDJPY
|-3.3K
|AUDJPY
|4K
|CADJPY
|-4.7K
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD
|-43
|NZDJPY
|4.2K
|USDCAD
|150
|NZDUSD
|192
|AUDUSD
|-185
|EURGBP
|201
|EURNZD
|-568
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +995.00 USD
Worst trade: -969 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 843.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 851.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
XAUUSD only.
Complete trading plans only with Pending Orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profits
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
38
0%
869
42%
92%
1.00
0.20
USD
USD
58%
1:50