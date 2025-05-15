SignalsSections
Philippus Mudasinaga

Auto CT Gold By Phil ID

Philippus Mudasinaga
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
850
Profit Trades:
330 (38.82%)
Loss Trades:
520 (61.18%)
Best trade:
298.80 USD
Worst trade:
-204.53 USD
Gross Profit:
35 030.26 USD (1 015 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 933.86 USD (935 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 614.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 614.67 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
78.01%
Max deposit load:
9.24%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
526 (61.88%)
Short Trades:
324 (38.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
106.15 USD
Average Loss:
-67.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-2 078.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 078.43 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-3.66%
Annual Forecast:
-44.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 478.55 USD
Maximal:
3 923.44 USD (88.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.14% (3 923.44 USD)
By Equity:
4.92% (373.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 803
GBPJPY 16
EURJPY 12
USDCHF 10
GBPUSD 6
CHFJPY 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 473
GBPJPY -43
EURJPY -139
USDCHF -42
GBPUSD 43
CHFJPY -195
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 84K
GBPJPY 2K
EURJPY -3K
USDCHF -1K
GBPUSD 1.7K
CHFJPY -3.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +298.80 USD
Worst trade: -205 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 614.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 078.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 14
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Trading in Gold Pair 

Start at : 8-April-2025
No reviews
2025.11.07 17:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 18:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 03:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 19:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 15:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 07:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 07:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.03 12:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.20 07:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.18 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 08:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 18:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.26 01:22
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 20:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Auto CT Gold By Phil ID
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
6.6K
USD
42
0%
850
38%
78%
1.00
0.11
USD
42%
1:50
