Trades:
850
Profit Trades:
330 (38.82%)
Loss Trades:
520 (61.18%)
Best trade:
298.80 USD
Worst trade:
-204.53 USD
Gross Profit:
35 030.26 USD (1 015 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 933.86 USD (935 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 614.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 614.67 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
78.01%
Max deposit load:
9.24%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
526 (61.88%)
Short Trades:
324 (38.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
106.15 USD
Average Loss:
-67.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-2 078.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 078.43 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-3.66%
Annual Forecast:
-44.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 478.55 USD
Maximal:
3 923.44 USD (88.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.14% (3 923.44 USD)
By Equity:
4.92% (373.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|803
|GBPJPY
|16
|EURJPY
|12
|USDCHF
|10
|GBPUSD
|6
|CHFJPY
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|473
|GBPJPY
|-43
|EURJPY
|-139
|USDCHF
|-42
|GBPUSD
|43
|CHFJPY
|-195
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|84K
|GBPJPY
|2K
|EURJPY
|-3K
|USDCHF
|-1K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|CHFJPY
|-3.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +298.80 USD
Worst trade: -205 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 614.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 078.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 14
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
Trading in Gold Pair
Start at : 8-April-2025
Start at : 8-April-2025
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
6.6K
USD
USD
42
0%
850
38%
78%
1.00
0.11
USD
USD
42%
1:50