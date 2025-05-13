SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ea Gold Daniel
Daniel Moreira Rolim De Morais

Ea Gold Daniel

Daniel Moreira Rolim De Morais
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
364
Profit Trades:
284 (78.02%)
Loss Trades:
80 (21.98%)
Best trade:
131.70 USD
Worst trade:
-156.54 USD
Gross Profit:
7 169.09 USD (63 154 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 906.78 USD (53 066 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (281.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
359.10 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
0.96%
Max deposit load:
13.33%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
245 (67.31%)
Short Trades:
119 (32.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
3.47 USD
Average Profit:
25.24 USD
Average Loss:
-73.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-116.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-298.32 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
26.69%
Annual Forecast:
323.81%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
696.17 USD
Maximal:
1 148.11 USD (25.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.28% (1 148.11 USD)
By Equity:
7.26% (432.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 119
AUDJPY 51
EURJPY 46
GBPJPY 43
GBPUSD 33
EURUSD 30
NZDUSD 27
USDCAD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2K
AUDJPY -84
EURJPY 230
GBPJPY -274
GBPUSD -221
EURUSD -259
NZDUSD 52
USDCAD -163
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
AUDJPY -393
EURJPY 2K
GBPJPY -2K
GBPUSD -1.4K
EURUSD -1.5K
NZDUSD 264
USDCAD -1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +131.70 USD
Worst trade: -157 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.80 × 494
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real
2.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
15.47 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
18.23 × 22
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

ComBo Eas Damien Marchand

EurUsd

GbpUsd

NzdUsd

UsdCad

EurJpy

TP 25 Usd Sl 100 Usd  Each one

No reviews
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 17:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 22:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 17:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 182 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 12:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 12:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.10.24 21:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ea Gold Daniel
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
5.7K
USD
32
97%
364
78%
1%
1.21
3.47
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.