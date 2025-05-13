SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SlingShort X2
Aphiwat Chariyathaskorn

SlingShort X2

Aphiwat Chariyathaskorn
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 275%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
458
Profit Trades:
301 (65.72%)
Loss Trades:
157 (34.28%)
Best trade:
380.64 USD
Worst trade:
-143.56 USD
Gross Profit:
6 111.42 USD (225 358 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 034.09 USD (161 602 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (214.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
464.72 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
11.61%
Max deposit load:
16.65%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.85
Long Trades:
342 (74.67%)
Short Trades:
116 (25.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
6.72 USD
Average Profit:
20.30 USD
Average Loss:
-19.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-633.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-633.97 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-20.55%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.75 USD
Maximal:
633.97 USD (20.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.64% (606.61 USD)
By Equity:
38.82% (708.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 458
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 64K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +380.64 USD
Worst trade: -144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -633.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 16
DooPrime-Live 4
0.00 × 1
DPrimeVU-Live 4
0.00 × 4
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1.13 × 76
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
3.79 × 81
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
4.81 × 31
Pepperstone-Edge01
5.22 × 27
XMTrading-Real 12
9.10 × 10
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Looking for a consistently profitable trading signal backed by data-driven intelligence?
SlingShort  is powered by an advanced algorithmic system that uses AI to detect high-probability trade setups — we don’t trade every day, only when the market conditions are right.

We aim for precision over frequency, with an average of just 48 trades per month and a clear focus on sustainable growth. Perfect for those who want to copy a strategy that balances aggressiveness and control.

📈 Start copying now and let SlingShort do the heavy lifting for your portfolio.

‼️ Recommended minimum capital of $1,000 ‼️
‼️ Recommended minimum capital of $1,000 ‼️
‼️ Recommended minimum capital of $1,000 ‼️
‼️ Recommended minimum capital of $1,000 ‼️

No reviews
2025.08.28 03:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 14:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 11:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.17 14:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.17 07:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.16 15:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 11:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.07 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.06 12:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.25 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SlingShort X2
50 USD per month
275%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
44
99%
458
65%
12%
2.01
6.72
USD
39%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.