- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
458
Profit Trades:
301 (65.72%)
Loss Trades:
157 (34.28%)
Best trade:
380.64 USD
Worst trade:
-143.56 USD
Gross Profit:
6 111.42 USD (225 358 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 034.09 USD (161 602 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (214.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
464.72 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
11.61%
Max deposit load:
16.65%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.85
Long Trades:
342 (74.67%)
Short Trades:
116 (25.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
6.72 USD
Average Profit:
20.30 USD
Average Loss:
-19.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-633.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-633.97 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-20.55%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.75 USD
Maximal:
633.97 USD (20.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.64% (606.61 USD)
By Equity:
38.82% (708.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|458
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|64K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +380.64 USD
Worst trade: -144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -633.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Looking for a consistently profitable trading signal backed by data-driven intelligence?
SlingShort is powered by an advanced algorithmic system that uses AI to detect high-probability trade setups — we don’t trade every day, only when the market conditions are right.
We aim for precision over frequency, with an average of just 48 trades per month and a clear focus on sustainable growth. Perfect for those who want to copy a strategy that balances aggressiveness and control.
📈 Start copying now and let SlingShort do the heavy lifting for your portfolio.
‼️ Recommended minimum capital of $1,000 ‼️
‼️ Recommended minimum capital of $1,000 ‼️
‼️ Recommended minimum capital of $1,000 ‼️
‼️ Recommended minimum capital of $1,000 ‼️
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
275%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
44
99%
458
65%
12%
2.01
6.72
USD
USD
39%
1:500