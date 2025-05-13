The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real16 0.62 × 754 Exness-Real4 1.11 × 9 Exness-Real17 1.39 × 259 Exness-Real18 3.40 × 55 VTMarkets-Live 8 5.00 × 1 Axi-US06-Live 6.00 × 1 FxPro.com-Real05 7.25 × 16 Exness-Real9 9.42 × 121 VantageInternational-Live 3 9.78 × 9 VTMarkets-Live 15.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-5 15.29 × 14 Axi-US18-Live 17.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 22.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live05 23.74 × 295 UltimaMarkets-Live 2 25.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-8 113.84 × 90