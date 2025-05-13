- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 994
Profit Trades:
1 413 (70.86%)
Loss Trades:
581 (29.14%)
Best trade:
88.13 USD
Worst trade:
-103.79 USD
Gross Profit:
9 909.47 USD (5 768 227 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 140.91 USD (4 633 949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (153.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
177.33 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
29.97%
Max deposit load:
9.66%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.16
Long Trades:
1 621 (81.29%)
Short Trades:
373 (18.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
7.01 USD
Average Loss:
-14.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-244.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-244.05 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
11.26%
Annual Forecast:
136.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
424.82 USD (17.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.33% (424.82 USD)
By Equity:
6.70% (76.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1993
|AUDCAD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|AUDCAD
|-5
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.1M
|AUDCAD
|4
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +88.13 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -244.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.62 × 754
|
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-Real17
|1.39 × 259
|
Exness-Real18
|3.40 × 55
|
VTMarkets-Live 8
|5.00 × 1
|
Axi-US06-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|7.25 × 16
|
Exness-Real9
|9.42 × 121
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|9.78 × 9
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|15.29 × 14
|
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|23.74 × 295
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|25.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|113.84 × 90
Trade gold in grid max 4 position. Stoploss usd 80.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
290%
6
14K
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
36
99%
1 994
70%
30%
1.21
0.89
USD
USD
24%
1:500