SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ACCURATE
Djamil Karim

ACCURATE

Djamil Karim
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
6 / 14K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 290%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 994
Profit Trades:
1 413 (70.86%)
Loss Trades:
581 (29.14%)
Best trade:
88.13 USD
Worst trade:
-103.79 USD
Gross Profit:
9 909.47 USD (5 768 227 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 140.91 USD (4 633 949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (153.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
177.33 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
29.97%
Max deposit load:
9.66%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.16
Long Trades:
1 621 (81.29%)
Short Trades:
373 (18.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
7.01 USD
Average Loss:
-14.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-244.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-244.05 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
11.26%
Annual Forecast:
136.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
424.82 USD (17.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.33% (424.82 USD)
By Equity:
6.70% (76.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1993
AUDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
AUDCAD -5
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.1M
AUDCAD 4
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +88.13 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -244.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.62 × 754
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real17
1.39 × 259
Exness-Real18
3.40 × 55
VTMarkets-Live 8
5.00 × 1
Axi-US06-Live
6.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real05
7.25 × 16
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
VantageInternational-Live 3
9.78 × 9
VTMarkets-Live
15.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
15.29 × 14
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
25.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-8
113.84 × 90
Trade gold in grid max 4 position. Stoploss usd 80.
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.