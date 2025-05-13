- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 941
Profit Trades:
1 596 (82.22%)
Loss Trades:
345 (17.77%)
Best trade:
204.28 USD
Worst trade:
-62.90 USD
Gross Profit:
5 696.12 USD (408 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 443.81 USD (246 037 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (58.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
225.35 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
70
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
12.65
Long Trades:
1 048 (53.99%)
Short Trades:
893 (46.01%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
3.57 USD
Average Loss:
-7.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-257.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-257.07 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.04%
Annual Forecast:
36.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
257.07 USD (2.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.31% (257.07 USD)
By Equity:
41.43% (4 228.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD-VIP
|618
|EURJPY-VIP
|431
|GBPNZD-VIP
|360
|AUDCAD-VIP
|148
|AUDUSD-VIP
|115
|EURUSD-VIP
|100
|AUDCHF-VIP
|81
|AUDNZD-VIP
|66
|EURCHF-VIP
|22
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD-VIP
|427
|EURJPY-VIP
|283
|GBPNZD-VIP
|672
|AUDCAD-VIP
|289
|AUDUSD-VIP
|535
|EURUSD-VIP
|502
|AUDCHF-VIP
|264
|AUDNZD-VIP
|157
|EURCHF-VIP
|124
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD-VIP
|16K
|EURJPY-VIP
|7.1K
|GBPNZD-VIP
|30K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|18K
|AUDUSD-VIP
|31K
|EURUSD-VIP
|19K
|AUDCHF-VIP
|16K
|AUDNZD-VIP
|19K
|EURCHF-VIP
|6.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +204.28 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -257.07 USD
