Adriano Mebquita De Paiva

MiniIndice2025

Adriano Mebquita De Paiva
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 086
Profit Trades:
761 (70.07%)
Loss Trades:
325 (29.93%)
Best trade:
237.12 BRL
Worst trade:
-164.16 BRL
Gross Profit:
3 334.13 BRL (5 023 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 455.61 BRL (406 410 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
153 (322.30 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
393.60 BRL (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
83.50%
Max deposit load:
26.91%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
915 (84.25%)
Short Trades:
171 (15.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.81 BRL
Average Profit:
4.38 BRL
Average Loss:
-7.56 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
56 (-567.70 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-567.70 BRL (56)
Monthly growth:
6.90%
Annual Forecast:
83.78%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
567.70 BRL (20.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.21% (567.70 BRL)
By Equity:
53.20% (2 181.03 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ25xx 270
WINM25xx 269
WINV25xx 268
WINZ25xx 199
WING26xx 18
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ25xx -29
WINM25xx 182
WINV25xx 93
WINZ25xx 147
WING26xx 12
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ25xx 17K
WINM25xx 137K
WINV25xx 54K
WINZ25xx 35K
WING26xx -5.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +237.12 BRL
Worst trade: -164 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 56
Maximal consecutive profit: +322.30 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -567.70 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Capital em risco 1.584,38
No reviews
2025.12.18 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 224 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 20:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 13:00
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 13:00
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 19:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 13:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 15:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 17:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 17:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 15:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.11 12:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 14:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 08:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 17:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 15:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.